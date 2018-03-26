A Tennessee company will break ground next month on a 72-bed psychiatric hospital in Bettendorf, the next step in its nearly three-year long effort to expand into the Quad-Cities.
Strategic Behavioral Health of Memphis said it will begin construction 4 p.m. April 12 at the site, 770 Tanglefoot Lane. The facility, called Eagle View Behavioral Health, will be a 72-bed facility that will offer mental health and substance abuse programs to people in the Quad-Cities and across Iowa. The company said the new facility will mean 200 new jobs.
The event is open to the public. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Acting Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg are planning to attend.
“Our team has recognized the need for inpatient and outpatient behavioral health and addiction services in Bettendorf and its surrounding communities,” Jim Shaheen, founder and president of Strategic Behavioral Health, said in a statement. “We are excited to be a part of the Eastern Iowa community and are committed to providing the highest quality of services."
Iowa's Health Facilities Council approved the company's application to build last year after a lengthy fight with the area's two largest hospitals, Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health Trinity, which had objected on the grounds the facility would undermine local behavioral health services.
Strategic Behavioral Health first proposed building in the summer of 2015. Since then, Genesis and UnityPoint have added services to the area.
Strategic Behavioral Health says the 54,586 square foot facility will cost about $15 million to build. It is expected to take 12 to 18 months before the facility will open. The company has facilities in six other states, as well as plans for the Bettendorf facility.