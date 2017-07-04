Davenport man charged with sex abuse
A Davenport man was arrested Monday night after police say he sexually abused two children earlier this year.
Jacob Curtiss Ricketts, 33, faces two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Bond was set Tuesday at $25,000 cash-only. A preliminary hearing is slated for July 13.
Davenport police began an investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of a child that occurred on April 15, according to an arrest affidavit filed Tuesday in support of the criminal complaint.
According to the affidavits, police determined that Ricketts engaged in a sex act with the child. He also admitted to touching a second child, according to the affidavits.
— Times staff
Davenport man faces charges in vehicle theft case
A Davenport man remained in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond Tuesday after police say he stole a woman's car by force last month.
Trazail Dontae Jordan, 22, was booked into the jail at 7:21 a.m. Sunday on charges of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and third-degree robbery.
A preliminary hearing is slated for July 12.
At 4:33 p.m. June 16, Davenport police were dispatched to the 2700 block of West 72nd Street for a report of a robbery.
Police say Jordan approached the woman, who was in the driver's seat of her vehicle, and grabbed her hair and dragged her out of the car, according to an arrest affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint.
He then took the vehicle, which was valued at approximately $2,000, according to the affidavit.
The burglary charge is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, while the theft charge is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. The robbery charge is an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.
— Times staff
Baby, mom burned at illegal fireworks show
While nothing unusual happened by 6 p.m. in Davenport on Tuesday, a four-week-old baby and her mother did suffer burns and serious injuries when fireworks exploded on them during an illegal show in Iowa City.
"We have had no fireworks-related injuries yet," said Craig Cooper, spokesperson for Genesis Health Center, Davenport.
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Margaret Limkemann and her baby were injured when fireworks launched sideways instead of upward at a party Saturday in Swisher.
The projectile struck Margaret and exploded, catching fire. The mother attempted to remove the baby from her lap, tossing her onto a blanket. Both were transported to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
A GoFundMe campaign raising money for the family says the baby suffered a broken femur, fractures and burns. It says Limkemann suffered severe trauma to her legs and needs multiple surgeries.
Property owner Richard Fowler was cited for failure to have a firework permit in violation of county ordinance.
— Associated Press
Man loses hand in fireworks accident
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Authorities say a man lost his hand in a fireworks mishap in Sioux City.
Sioux City fire officials responded to the incident around 8 p.m. Monday on the city's north side.
Assistant Fire Chief Dan Cougill says the man had been shooting off fireworks. The man was taken to a local hospital.
Iowa recently lifted a decades-long ban on fireworks sales.
— Associated Press