Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Scott County won’t have to change how it elects its supervisors after all.

The Iowa House on Monday passed a bill changing how some counties in the state draw up district boundaries, but it doesn’t touch how Scott County elects its supervisors.

The legislation passed 54-41 and now goes to Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Scott County supervisors were alarmed last month when the Iowa House passed a bill that would require all counties with a population of more than 60,000 people to elect supervisors by district.

The measure would have upended the decades-long practice in Scott County of electing supervisors on a county-wide basis.

After the bill passed, Republicans and Democrats on the county board complained to lawmakers and to the governor that the measure would take away local control.

A few weeks ago, the Senate amended the bill, stripping out the part that would change how Scott County elects its supervisors. On Monday, the House approved the revised version.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Editor/Night City Editor