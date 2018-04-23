Scott County won’t have to change how it elects its supervisors after all.
The Iowa House on Monday passed a bill changing how some counties in the state draw up district boundaries, but it doesn’t touch how Scott County elects its supervisors.
The legislation passed 54-41 and now goes to Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Scott County supervisors were alarmed last month when the Iowa House passed a bill that would require all counties with a population of more than 60,000 people to elect supervisors by district.
The measure would have upended the decades-long practice in Scott County of electing supervisors on a county-wide basis.
After the bill passed, Republicans and Democrats on the county board complained to lawmakers and to the governor that the measure would take away local control.
A few weeks ago, the Senate amended the bill, stripping out the part that would change how Scott County elects its supervisors. On Monday, the House approved the revised version.