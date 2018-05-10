As a single mother with a 5-year-old son, Kayla Neville knew the dead-end jobs she had held would never allow her to raise her child as she wanted.
So Neville, 23, of Rock Island, made the decision to head back to school, majoring in education.
Melvonte Hawkins enjoyed welding in high school, but it didn’t become a passion until about two years ago when he decided it was time to improve his education so he could seek good employment opportunities in a field that is hungry for people. He completed his certificate in production welding.
Hawkins, 29, of Davenport, also has new wife, Kieanna, 23. They were married in September, and “doing things the right way,” was how he wanted to move on with his life.
Neville and Hawkins were among several hundred Scott Community College students who walked across the stage as graduates Thursday at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. They also were part of a large contingent of graduates, probably half of those walking the stage, who are first-generation college graduates.
“I wanted to make a difference in life and I wanted to be able to make a difference in my son’s life,” Neville said. “My high school teachers at Rocky (Rock Island High School) had a big impact on my life and I want to pay that forward.”
Neville will enter St. Ambrose University, Davenport, in the fall and dreams of teaching at her alma mater. It’s a career by which she can raise her son, Aden Hearn, in the right way and a career he can be proud of his mom for pursuing.
“We always told her to stay positive and we gave her all the support we could,” said Neville’s father, John Neville.
“She knew she wanted more out of life, and she made the decision to go to school,” said her mom, Montrese.
Her grandmother, Fanny Neville, was on hand for the event, too.
“I’m so proud of her,” Fanny Neville said. “I just wish her grandfather was here to see this,” she said of her late husband, Johnnie Neville. “He would be so proud. I know he’s smiling down on us.”
Hawkins said it took some time to figure out that welding was the way he wanted to go. “There were issues that got in the way, but when I figured it out I knew it was time to get it done,” Hawkins said.
“I enjoy doing it and this is a career where people are needed badly,” he added.
“I’m the first in my family to graduate from college and while it was tough, I had to get it done,” he said. “I’ve been blessed to have the opportunity to do things the right way.”
Along with his wife and immediate family, Hawkins’ grandfather-in-law, the grandfather of his wife, William Willingham and his wife, Bernice, were on hand for Hawkins’ walk across the stage.
“He’s worked very hard for this,” William Willingham said. “He’s in a career where people are needed and he’s determined to succeed.”
The keynote speaker for Thursday's ceremony was Deere & Co. engineer Chris Lewis, a native of Jamaica, who explained to the students what their degrees mean.
“It represents your knowledge,” he said. “First, graduating from Scott Community College provides personal satisfaction for you and all of the family members here with us today. This journey was not easy. It shows your resilience and commitment to complete something that is very challenging. So you should be proud of this accomplishment today.”
Lewis said the degrees mean something more to people in society. “Society will always treat you differently when you are educated,” he said. “People will always deal with you differently when you have that piece of paper regardless of the color of your skin, gender, where you’re from or even if you have a funny accent,” he added, referring to his own accent.
But in the professional world, he said, the degrees they earned are the beginning of defining their personal value. “In the corporate or professional world, it’s the value you bring to your employer.
“Employers pay for that value,” Lewis said. “The more you have, the more you can demand.”
But he also gave a clear warning to the students about being lifelong learners. “When you stop learning, you become irrelevant. When you become irrelevant, you become replaceable,” Lewis said.
Scott Community College President Lyn Cochran told the students to “Imagine the impact that you can make on other people’s lives. I have no doubt that what you have achieved will inspire others around you.”