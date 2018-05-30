Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz said Wednesday she expects voter turnout in next week's primary election to match or exceed what it was in the last two cycles.
A crowded field of candidates for the Democratic primary for governor, along with a five-way Republican battle for the secretary of agriculture nomination has boosted absentee returns across the state, according to data from the Iowa Secretary of State's office. Couple that with a competitive Democratic primary for three supervisor slots in Scott County, along with races in both parties for the open county treasurer seat, and early vote totals in Scott County also are higher than what they were four years ago.
"There’s a lot of reasons for people to vote on both sides, locally," Moritz said.
More than 1,000 people in the county had cast ballots as of early this week, a third more than the roughly 750 who had done so in the 2014 primary election.
Moritz said she expects turnout this year to be between 7 and 10 percent of registered voters, meaning roughly between 8,700 and 12,500 people will cast ballots.
Turnout in the last two primaries has hit about 7 percent of registered voters in Scott County.
A plurality of voters in Scott County don't register with either party and tend not to get involved in primaries. As a result, primary turnout tends to be low.
"I don't think it will be a record setter, but it will be moderate," Scott County Democratic Chair Thom Hart said this week.
Over the past two decades, 2006 was the high water mark for primary turnout, when just over 14,000 people, or 12.4 percent of registered voters, cast ballots. Competitive gubernatorial and congressional primaries drove voter turnout that year.
Moritz said she believes the Democratic governor's race this year has driven much of the higher early voting activity. About 60 percent of the early votes in Scott County are from Democrats. But a competitive race for county treasurer also is generating early votes.
There also were more than 700 absentee ballots in Scott County that had been requested but not yet been returned as of early this week, according to the Secretary of State's office.
The deadline for requesting ballots by mail passed last week, though people can still vote early at the Scott County Auditor's office.