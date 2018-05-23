The Scott County Regional Authority, or SCRA, awarded more than $1.5 million Tuesday in its 2018 spring grant cycle to be split among dozens of Scott County schools, nonprofit agencies, organizations and communities.
The SCRA, which holds the gaming license to the Isle Casino, Bettendorf, distributes funds from gaming receipts twice a year to area groups to fund project requests. It awarded a total of 73 projects benefiting residents of Scott County for the spring cycle.
The authority received a total of 112 requests valued at $2.72 million for the spring round. The latest grant awards bring SCRA's total funding since 1991 to $82.8 million.
Among the new grants was $50,000 to St. Ambrose University for the final installment of a $250,000 total commitment for the construction of its new Wellness and Recreation Center. In addition, Western Illinois University Foundation was awarded $75,000 toward a $150,000 total award for the WQPT Capital Campaign.
The Friends of the Davenport Public Library were awarded $40,000 of what will be a total $240,000 award for a 21st Century renovation.
A number of area schools received grants, including: All Saints Catholic School, $62,073 for zSpace Virtual and Augmented Reality Learning Lab project; Bettendorf Community School District, charging stations at the middle and high schools, $52,732; Davenport Community School District, exploration with virtual reality, $40,000, graphing calculators for math classrooms, $42,000; Pleasant Valley Community School District, classroom chromebooks, $28,800, virtual reality integrated welder simulator trainer, $31,488; library books, databases, audio books and E-books, $49,000.
Area agencies and organizations selected for major grants included: Family Resources, $62,213 for Preserving Our Safety Net for At-Risk Youth; Figge Art Museum, $50,000, for a long-term financial sustainability project; Maysville Volunteer Fire Department, $34,000; River Bend Foodbank, $52,328, End Hunger in Scott County; Scott County Housing Council, affordable housing, $79,421.
Grant applications for the fall cycle will be available by Sept. 1 and due Oct. 1. Applications will be available at www.ScottCountyRegionalAuthority.com.