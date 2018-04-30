The Scott County Sheriff’s Department continues to receive complaints about scammers identifying themselves as sheriff’s employees and demanding money for payments or an arrest warrant will be issued.
Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said people should report each incident to the sheriff’s department.
“The Sheriff’s Department does not call and demand payment,” Lane said. “The Sheriff’s Department does not collect money.”
Lane said scammers have been using the names of Scott County Sheriff’s employees found online to appear legitimate.
The scammers also have targeted registered sex offenders whose information can be found online.
Lane said that calls demanding money from any law enforcement office is a scam.