Republicans again chose a Fennelly for Scott County treasurer in Tuesday's primary balloting as Mike Fennelly beat Greg Guy for the party's nomination for the position long held by his father, Bill Fennelly.
Mike Fennelly, 56, of Davenport, received 2,348 votes, or 56.04 percent, to beat Guy, 59, of Davenport, who had 1,836 votes, or 43.82 percent, according to unofficial results Tuesday night.
Fennelly will square off against Democrat Jane Duax in the general election in November.
Duax, 60, of Davenport, beat Tom Engelmann, 60, of Davenport, with 4,709 votes, or 65.87 percent. Engelmann received 2,416 votes, or 33.79 percent.
The race for treasurer drew competition in both parties after longtime Treasurer Bill Fennelly announced in January that he was not seeking re-election. Fennelly, 84, will retire after a career in government and politics dating back to the 1960s. He has served as treasurer since 1995.
A full ballot of three Democrats and three Republicans will advance to the general election in November in a race for three seats on the Scott County Board of Supervisors.
Democrats chose three candidates from a slate of four with incumbent Brinson Kinzer, 57, of Blue Grass; Ken Croken, 67, of Davenport; and Rogers Kirk Jr., 66, of Bettendorf, advancing. They received 4,365, 4,360 and 3,913 votes, respectively. Marvin Platt, 46, of Davenport, finished fourth with 3,582 votes.
The three Republican candidates advancing to the general election are John Maxwell of Donahue, Scott Webster of Bettendorf, and Carla Williams of Davenport.
In addition to Kinzer's seat, the other two supervisor openings in November will be for seats being vacated by retiring Supervisor Carol Earnhardt and Supervisor Diane Holst, who chose not to run again.
Turnout was light as expected with only 12,180 voters, or 9.82 percent of the registered Scott County voters, going to the polls.
Uncontested were county recorder candidates including incumbent Rita Vargas, a Democrat, and Mindy Ortiz Carpenter, who won the Republican nomination. County Attorney Mike Walton, a Democrat, also was uncontested. No Republican candidate filed to run, but the party can later convene to fill the vacancy.