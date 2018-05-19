Davenport firefighters and Department of Natural Resources crews continued search efforts on the Mississippi River on Sunday for a man who reportedly fell into the river.
Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday for a report of a man in the water, according to Davenport Fire Department District Chief Neil Gainey. The man, whose identity has not been released, reportedly was working on a boat at the Lake Davenport Sailing Club, 1255 E. River Drive, Davenport.
District Chief Joe Smith said Sunday that the current made search efforts difficult. He added that the incident is being treated as a missing-person case at this time.
Crews from Rock Island Arsenal, Bettendorf, Moline and East Moline fire departments helped in the search, Gainey said. Divers from the Big River Rescue and Recovery Dive Team also spent several hours searching.