Black Hawk College on Thursday announced four finalists have been selected as the lead candidates to become its next president.
Former college president Bettie Truitt retired in 2017 after serving as college president since late 2014. Her temporary replacement, John Erwin, began work Jan. 2.
"We had an outstanding candidate pool and identifying the four finalists was a difficult task," said Rick Fiems, chair of the BHC Board of Trustees in a news release issued Thursday by Black Hawk.
Black Hawk provided details about the four presidential candidates and their qualifications:
- Ted Lewis, vice president of academic affairs and chief academic officer, Pellissippi State Community College in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Lewis has a doctorate of education, University of Texas at Austin; a master's degree in political science; University of North Texas; and bachelor's degree political science, Texas Wesleyan University.
He has held the position at Pellissippi for six years. The college has, in that time, created a number of new educational and training programs. Lewis also has more than 30 years of college-level teaching experience and has served on educational boards and foundations.
- Rick Pearce, vice president for learning and student success, Heartland Community College in Normal, Illinois.
He has doctorate in educational administration and foundations, Illinois State University. His other degrees are: a master’s degree in East Asian History; a bachelor’s degree in history and social science education; and an associate’s degree in secondary education.
He has held the position at Heartland since 2012. He oversees numerous areas, including recruitment, admissions and financial aid. From 2009 until he took the Heartland job, Pearce was Illinois Valley Community College's vice president of learning and student development. He has also taught and been an administrator for Illinois State University and in Beijing for the University of Colorado at Denver.
- Ann Valentine, executive dean, Kirkwood Community College, Iowa City.
She graduated from community college. She has held senior leadership positions with Midwest community colleges for almost 20 years. That experience includes working at colleges with multiple sites. Her work has included encouraging efficient operations, growth, cost reduction and dealing with gaps in budgets.
- Tim Wynes, president of Dakota County Technical College and Inver Hills Community College, Minneapolis.
Wynes, who has worked as a lawyer, has a juris doctorate, St. Louis University School of Law; graduated from Cornell College in Iowa, and has more than 40 hours of graduate work in educational leadership and policy studies through Iowa State University.
He has been president of Inver Hills since 2010 and of both colleges since 2013. His other education experience has included being chancellor of the Iowa Valley Community College District. He held that position from 2002 to 2010. He worked for the Missouri state government in the 1990s, heading legal services for the state's social services department.
The finalists were selected by a 16-member committee that included representatives of BHC's board, staff, faculty, student body and community members with an association with the college.
Black Hawk said interviews for the four, including participation in open forums with stakeholders, will occur through April. The hope is to have a final selection in place to start the new fiscal year, which begins July 1.