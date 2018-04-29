The hit horror film “A Quiet Place,” which was written by Bettendorf High School graduates Bryan Woods and Scott Beck and John Krasinski, the movie’s star/director, will have a sequel.
According to numerous entertainment sources, Paramount, the studio that backed the blockbuster film that is in Quad-City theaters, has confirmed that a second movie is in the works.
The film, which has a cliffhanger ending, is expected to surpass $250 million worldwide at the box office, and still remains a strong draw at Quad-City theaters after it opened here April 5.
Beck and Woods, of Los Angeles, graduated from Bettendorf High School in 2003, and from the University of Iowa in 2007. They returned to the Quad-Cities for a showing of the film, and answered questions and talked about their experiences as filmmakers at Cinemark, Davenport.
The movie was shown opening night March 9 at SXSW.