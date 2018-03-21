Davenport's East River Drive/U.S. 67 at Federal Street has been reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction because of a $638,489 sewer project, tentatively scheduled to be completed in September.
The lane reductions will continue only as long as work is being done on East River Drive, City Engineer Brian Schadt wrote in an email.
Project specifications require that all highway lanes be paved and open before the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and the end of RAGBRAI (The Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa), in Davenport on July 28, Schadt wrote.
The work has several components, including correction of a problem detected through one of the city's inflow and infiltration studies that revealed that the storm sewer intakes on Federal Street are connected to the sanitary sewer, Schadt wrote.
The two are supposed to be separate.
The project will remove the intakes from the sanitary sewer and extend new storm sewer to service the intakes. The project also will replace existing sanitary sewer on Federal and the former Swits Street, which is being vacated and absorbed into the ongoing Gordon-Van Tine Commons construction project.
A total of 794 linear feet of storm sewer and 652 linear feet of sanitary sewer will be installed, Schadt wrote. The project also involves some utility relocation.
Hawkeye Paving of Bettendorf was the low bidder and is doing the work, both paving and sewer, which was programmed into the city's Capital Improvement Plan, Schadt wrote.
The work also has closed Federal Street at East River Drive, requiring a detour.
The project is not tied to construction at Gordon-Van Tine Commons, Schadt wrote.