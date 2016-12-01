Ugly sweaters, Santa Claus and Christmas cookies are coming to LeClaire this weekend.
Catch a slew of holiday-themed events at “Christmas in LeClaire," which is slated to run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Events during the weekend include an ugly sweater run, live music, free trolley rides, crafts and bakes sales in the LeClaire Civic Center as well as specials at various downtown businesses and, of course, visits from Santa Claus.
It all makes for one of the community’s biggest events of the year, says organizer Diane Glipsie.
"It's a very busy weekend for our downtown," she said. "People come from all over."
That's evident at shops such as Aunt Hattie's Fanciful Emporium, said owner Donna Walley.
"It's huge for us and for LeClaire," she said. "And it seems to keep getting bigger."
Christmas in LeClaire began 33 years ago as a grassroots affair with a handful of crafts shows often held in people’s homes, Glipsie said.
"It's changed a lot since the start," she said. "Some of the original parts still go on, but it's grown and expanded."
Over the last decade, as tourism in LeClaire has grown, she has noticed people visiting from beyond the Quad-Cities — places such as Iowa City, Muscatine, the Chicago area — for a taste of small-town spirit.
"We hear that people wait to do their Christmas shopping so they can get locally made things here," she said. "It's a different shopping experience than just walking in the mall."
At the craft show, you'll find all-things handmade, including jewelry, winter gear, greeting cards and furniture.
"It's getting away from commercialized part of Christmas," Glipsie said. "Maybe you remember when grandma would make you handmade gift — that's a lost art nowadays."
Shops on LeClaire's main strip, stretched along Cody Road, tend to go all out with Christmas decor. This year, the Chamber of Commerce is hosting a window decorating contest, which will spur Aunt Hattie's — a shop offering magnets and greeting cards, tin signs, pop culture items, vintage collectibles — to look extra festive.
"We try to get the whole town going," Walley said. "We want to make sure it's festive and fun for anybody and everybody who wanders by."
Other participating businesses include Dwellings, Artswork, Razzleberries, Happy Joe’s, Mississippi River Distilling Company and Field and Finch.
"It's the quaintness of the small town," said Walley, who lives in LeClaire. "It takes you back to when you were a kid. You wander around and the charm gets to you. It just feels good."