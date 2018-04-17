COAL VALLEY — Three people escaped injury early Tuesday morning after their smoke detector alerted them to a fire which heavily damaged their Coal Valley home.
Coal Valley firefighters were called to 2720 W. 3rd St., Coal Valley, at 3:06 a.m. According to Coal Valley Fire Chief Dave Dunham the two-story home was heavily involved when crews arrived on the scene.
It was "through the roof when I got here," said Chief Dunham.
Two adults and a child were home at the time of the fire. The occupants were alerted by the home's smoke detectors and were able to get out of the home, he said.
"The smoke detectors did their job," said Chief Dunham.
It took firefighters approximately an hour to get the fire under control, Chief Dunham said. No firefighters were injured fighting the fire.
The fire is being investigated by the Illinois State Fire Marshal.