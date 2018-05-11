Joe Kehoe was a man rich in experience when he branched out from being the interim MBA program director at St. Ambrose University in 2009 and began teaching sales.
But the more he taught sales, the more the then 63-year-old Notre Dame graduate was convinced the class needed something more.
“What was missing, in my opinion, was the whole psychology of being a sales person, the whole issue of being turned down all the time, of trust, of relationship building,” he said.
"It’s about being the point guard between two companies."
So Kehoe began testing students on their strengths, their emotional intelligence and DISC: dominance, influence, steadiness and compliance. He shared with them David Pink’s book, “To Sell is Human: The surprising truth about moving others.”
“These are very teachable skills," he said. "No matter what you do, you are probably going to sell in some form or fashion. In almost any job you are trying to influence people around you, people above you, people below you.”
Kehoe studied sales programs at schools such as Florida State, DePaul and St. Catherine University. With help from Illinois State University, he identified more reasons why St. Ambrose should offer a sales major.
“What we found in the course of all of this is that undergraduate business majors, marketing majors, their first job tends to be in sales,” he said. “So it seemed logical that we had to start preparing people for their first job, not necessarily their ultimate job."
In February 2016, St. Ambrose launched its sales major. On Saturday, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, 16 students -- eight with majors, eight with minors -- will be the first to graduate from the program.
“This is a real milestone for us. This was a dream," he said. "We have eight kids who have taken all the courses, including a required internship, and they’re leaving for the real world to go sell."
In his youth, Ryan Dobek did lawn work for Kehoe. When the Assumption High School graduate began studying business at St. Ambrose, he met with Kehoe and told him he didn’t want to go the traditional management/marketing business route.
Kehoe suggested the new sales major.
“I was just interested in it because sales is the core of every business,” Dobek said.
"It really intrigued me," he said. "I kook some entry level sales classes and just kind of fell in love with the courses and the faculty.”
On Saturday Dobek leaves St. Ambrose with a diploma, a job offer and insights on prospecting, building and sustaining a client base, the laws and ethics of sales and how to handle success.
"You connect with those guys who have been in real life situations and (have) really seen it for themselves,” he said of his classes with 15 to 20 other students. “They are speaking from experience.”
His teachers have included Tony Morales of Arconic, a metallurgical engineer who came to sales later in his career; Tom Hosmanek of Modern Woodmen, who has trained more than 100 salespeople; Joe Miller, who worked in consulting before returning to academia; John Byrne, chairman of St. Ambrose's marketing department and a former commercial banker; and Ken Croken, the former chief marketing officer for Genesis Health System.
More than 80 students took St. Ambrose sales classes this past term, learning modern sales techniques based on building relationships.
Being videotaped while role-playing in a sales lab is a major component of the classes. Dobek said the role-playing -- sometimes in large groups -- was extremely helpful and tested his nerves.
Internships are key elements of the program. Max Fricke, of Winfield, Iowa, did an internship with the Catholic Messenger. On Saturday he will graduate with sales and marketing majors -- and a job with Mass Mutual.
Kehoe said the graduates' education -- including social and emotional skills -- will continue after they receive their diplomas.
"Of course, these are developed over time,” he said. “But at least they are very aware of the kinds of things they need to be paying attention to.”