The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners has permanently revoked the teaching license of a former Davenport North High School JROTC instructor who resigned in June.
The board issued its final order April 6, about a month after Darwin McNeil voluntarily surrendered his license and waived his right to a hearing. The board had accused him of offering money to a female student “in exchange for her company and otherwise attempted to establish an inappropriate relationship with that student” in the 2016-17 school year, according to BOEE documents.
The BOEE received a complaint June 19, 2017, alleging various violations against McNeil. On Jan. 11, the board found probable cause to proceed to a hearing.
The board also filed a one count complaint that accused McNeil of "soliciting or encouraging an otherwise inappropriate relationship with a student," according to BOEE documents.
McNeil could not be reached this week for comment.
Dawn Saul, spokeswoman for the Davenport Community School District, said the issue was brought to the district’s attention in March 2017 and an internal investigation was launched.
The district also consulted with a Davenport Police Department school liaison, she said.
McNeil was placed on administrative leave and resigned in early June 2017. He had been with the district since August 2002, Saul said.
The district also reported McNeil to the BOEE and the Military JROTC program, Saul said.
On Thursday, Davenport Police Maj. Jeff Bladel said when the school district investigated the incident, the police department was contacted by then-HR Director Deb Miller. The district discussed its investigation and findings with the liaison officers.
While McNeil’s actions violated state and district and polices, his actions were determined not to be criminal, Bladel said.
No criminal charges were filed.
“Mr. McNeil never had any type of physical contact or threatening (or) harassing communications,” he said. “Based on that information, a police report was not generated.”