An Illinois-based medical marijuana business owner eager to enter Iowa’s market made it clear Monday he has accepted the state’s plans to move forward without him.
Matt Stern of Nature's Treatment of Iowa applied in March to operate one of the state's five dispensaries, but the Department of Public Health rejected his application for a dispensary in Eldridge during the technical review stage. His team failed to show in their application evidence they had begun the registration process with the Iowa Secretary of State’s office by the March 8 application deadline. However, upon receiving a rejection letter from the state, Stern's attorneys immediately appealed the agency’s decision.
Following a 3½-hour telephone hearing April 12, Administrative Law Judge Kathleen O’Neill of the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals affirmed the health department’s decision on April 30.
“I’m obviously upset, but it is what it is,” said Stern, whose application was discarded before it was scored. “I think the process was fair.”
Meanwhile, Have a Heart Compassion Care, a Washington-based cannabis retailer, holds the license to operate a dispensary in the Quad-City area. The business plans to renovate the former Kelly’s Irish Pub & Eatery at 2222 E. 53rd St., Davenport, an estimated six-month job. As of Monday, construction had not yet begun on the property, which has weeds growing through the cracks of the paved concrete entryway.
Stern initially was skeptical of the out-of-towners, but on Monday he endorsed the company, labeling them a strong and qualified organization that cares about its future patients in Iowa.
“They’re a good group,” he said.
Have a Heart, which is expanding to California, Hawaii and Oregon, was selected to open a dispensary in Council Bluffs, too. It plans to hire 10-15 employees at both of its sites in Iowa. Other dispensaries will be located in the Des Moines suburb of Windsor Heights, Sioux City and Waterloo.
MedPharm Iowa, chosen Dec. 1, 2017, as the state’s only medical cannabidiol manufacturer, must begin supplying dispensaries no later than Dec. 1, 2018, the same date dispensaries must begin selling product.
The health department announced last month it is seeking a second manufacturer, which will be licensed this summer and will be required to have products available no later than July 1, 2019.
Iowa law allows license holders to sell cannabidiol, or CBD, that has a tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, content of up to 3 percent. THC is the plant’s main psychoactive component that produces a “high.” The state expanded its medical cannabidiol law in 2017 to allow for use beyond chronic epilepsy to illnesses including cancer, multiple sclerosis, AIDs or HIV and others.
As of May 10, a total of 428 patients and caregivers had been issued cards to purchase product, according to the health department.
If Iowa awards additional dispensary licenses, Stern, who owns a medical cannabis dispensary in Milan called Nature's Treatment of Illinois, will submit his application a second time.
"It’s all finished," he said with a laugh.