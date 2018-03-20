Matt Stern has a plan.
If it all works well, with the aid of Rock Island city officials, he may turn around a vacant area in the 300 block of 20th Street.
Using $500,000 of his own money and possibly as much as $100,000 from a city incentive package, Stern plans to turn three downtown properties — 309, 311 and 313 20th St. — into three street-level retail spots with seven apartments above them.
"The buildings are beautiful," Stern said. "We are going to fix the facades. The buildings are actually in good shape. We are just going to shell them out."
The properties include Augie’s Tap. In 2016, funding was approved for the area, but never was entered into a development agreement.
Stern is intrigued by the area’s potential.
"You’ve got the housing projects that are right behind this project that are beautiful," he said. "The whole block is ready to go. And once we get these three done, I think it will blow the whole area up and make it the new hot area."
He said for the three first-floor stores he planned to stick with the area's "eclectic theme" — "kind of antique shops or cafes, kind of themed restaurants, things like that," he said.
The apartments on the second floor, and one on the third, he believes, can be ready in three months. They are his first priority, he said; the retail spots will be completed after that.
Stern said the two-bedroom apartments would be approximately 1,200 square feet with the third-floor three-bedroom apartment running about 2,000 square feet.
The retail shops will each be about 2,000 square feet, Stern said.
At a recent Rock Island city council, Mayor Mike Thoms said Midwest Complete Construction, a Rock Island company, will complete the project. Funding from the city will require a certificate of occupancy, plus the $30,000 from the façade program that needs to be applied for by Stern.