Apparently strawberry fields aren’t forever, at least not this spring at Happy Hollow U-Pick just east of Golfmohr Golf Course in East Moline.
“Strawberries are zilch this year,” owner/operator Stephen Andrews said Thursday.
But he’s not all that surprised. Strawberries have been slowing down for five to 10 years at the self-pick farm, he said.
“When I got into strawberries 20 years ago, they said, 'It’s a dying industry as far as the u-pick thing,'" Andrews said. “And they were correct. Over the years, it’s just went down to that it’s difficult to make it.
"When we started out, we had a lot of older folks that would come out and pick. They would pick a whole 10-pound box a day," he said. "And they would come out every day and do it. Some would even call their neighbors and whatever else."
Then, he said, it became parents and three kids would come out and pick a 5-pound box.
"And they were very picky on only wanting the large ones instead of cleaning, picking through it," he said. “It even went downhill from that."
This year there’s not even a hill to go down from. Instead, Happy Hollow has switched to ethnic vegetables.
"We have a large client spread of people from different countries," Andrews said, citing shoppers from Russia, Bosnia, West Africa, the Middle East, Malaysia and Vietnam. "They are used to different vegetables than are on our grocery shelves.”
Each ethnic groups seems to have a favorite type or two they grow at Happy Hollow. The Russians and Bosnians, for example, prefer yellow vegetables such as yellow peppers, he said.
"They are a sweet variety, a lot better quality to them,” he said.
Of the berry family, only blackberries remain for the fall, Andrews said. And the raspberries, for the last couple of years, are out, too.
Strawberries are a perennial that are planted the first year and then left to spread, Andrews said. Then they are picked in the next spring.
Each variety has about one to two weeks of actual fruit-bearing. Usually a grower plans several varieties to span a six- to eight-week season, Andrews said.
Thirty days after they bloom in the spring per variety, there is a window of opportunity to pick them.
“So if nobody came out to pick ‘em that week, you just lost a whole year’s work,” Andrews said.
Growing and picking strawberries has been declining for a while, he said.
"It went down over the years," he said. "When you start doing one-fifth of what I did for volume, you can’t afford to advertise for that. And if you don’t advertise, you don’t get.”
California and Florida have really stepped up the strawberry growing and varieties, he said. What most people see in Quad-Cities stores are from California, he said.
"The tonnage is not there, but you have a better window to be able to pick,” he said. “If it rains that week, you didn’t lose your whole crop. And these varieties, there are about three of them, are of excellent size and quality.”
Happy Hollow is still fairly happy, though, Andrews reports. While the timing wasn't good for strawberries, the farm still sells pumpkins and other vegetables such as asparagus, tomatoes, corn, watermelons and varieties of beans.
“I am slow as usual,” said Andrews, who works another full-time job. “I am still getting things planted (from the greenhouse).
"If I just survived on Happy Hollow, I would be broke.”