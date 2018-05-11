The National Weather Service has issued this Special Weather Statement for the Quad-City region.
"At 10:40 a.m., radar indicated decaying rain showers that were producing winds to 50 mph that were located along a line extending from near Charlotte, Iowa to near Viola, Ill.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with these showers.
Locations impacted include Davenport, Moline, Rock Island, Bettendorf, Clinton, East Moline, Sterling, Kewanee, Rock Falls, Princeton, Morrison, Aledo, Cambridge, Durant, Hennepin, Silvis, Geneseo, Eldridge, DeWitt and Spring Valley."