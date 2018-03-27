Organized in assembly lines, students at Bettendorf Middle School spent their Monday and Tuesday science classes wrapping oak tree saplings in wet newspaper, then bagging and tagging the little trees for distribution.
Their work was a partnership with Living Lands & Waters, the Hampton-based nonprofit environmental organization that grew out of Chad Pregracke's river clean-up campaigns.
In 2007, the organization launched its Million Trees Project with goals of growing and distributing a million trees and educating the public about why trees are important.
Toward that end, a lot of learning will be going on this month and next as Living Lands takes a mobile tree-wrapping unit to 12 schools in the Quad-City area, beginning with Bettendorf Middle and ending with Rock Island High School on April 17.
A total of 4,000 students are expected to wrap about 70,000 trees, said Tammy Becker, of Living Lands.
While students are wrapping, teachers can talk about how trees increase biodiversity, provide habitat and a food source for indigenous wildlife and migratory birds, increase air and water quality and reduce erosion, Becker said. And there are jumping off points from each of those benefits.
At Bettendorf Middle, where project-based learning is used, the tree-wrapping was the project launch for a new unit on monitoring and minimizing human impact on the environment, science teacher Nate Hernandez, said.
The tree work specifically addresses a way that students can minimize human impact by doing something positive, he said.
Later in the year, the monitoring portion will include checking water quality and erosion in the area of Palmer Hills Golf Course, which receives a lot of stormwater runoff from commercial development at Devils Glen and Middle roads, he said.
With each new unit, "we want to catch the kids," Hernandez said. "We want something that really catches their attention."
The trees the students wrapped consist of four kinds of oak — red, swamp white, bur and shumard — that were grown at Living Land's four-acre nursery off Davenport's Eastern Avenue, north of 53rd Street.
Acorns are planted in the ground, and trees are harvested after their second growing season.
Harvesting was done last week with the help of students from North Scott Junior High, Becker said. A machine travels the rows to dig and pull, but hand labor is needed to shake off excess dirt and sand and to bundle the saplings in groups of 25 for the next step, Becker said. That step is wrapping the saplings in wet newspaper so the roots don't dry out between harvesting and planting, she explained.
This year, 100,000 trees will be distributed to individuals and organizations in 20 states, Becker said. In addition to the core Midwest, trees will go to Nebraska, Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, New York and Mississippi.
Many recipients are park districts, schools and various companies that order trees for employee planting events in observance of Earth Day, Becker said.
The general public also gets a crack at the trees but the opportunity to order is similar to buying concert tickets; people who follow the Living Lands & Waters website are informed when ordering is to begin and then, at the appointed time, they must act quickly.
All 20,000 trees for individuals were spoken for within 28 minutes this year, a new record, Becker said.
"Word has gotten around and it has literally become a race," she said.
As of 2017, Living Lands surpassed its one-million mark goal, distributing 1,136,000 trees, but the project is continuing, with 100,000 to be distributed this year, she said.
In the past, the organization has relied on volunteers and AmeriCorps workers to wrap; this is the first year students have been involved, Becker said.