If there was one thing that Rishab Verma learned as a participant in the Quad-Cities Leadership Encounter held Saturday at John Deere World Headquarters in Moline, it is that leadership has a broad definition and takes multiple talents.
The 17-year-old junior at Pleasant Valley High School was one of about 155 high school students from 31 high schools in the Quad-City region who were invited to join in the event that included guest speakers from business, industry and sports.
The students broke into groups to discuss the issue of poverty in their communities, its many causes and how to combat it. They then wrote and signed a personal leadership contract pledging to put their leadership skills to work now and in the future.
“Leadership isn’t something that’s isolated to politics or one profession,” Verma said after the event, during which he and fellow Pleasant Valley student Ava Stigler, 17, also a junior, presented their group’s Power-Point presentation on poverty to a panel of local mayors who then asked the students questions about their presentation.
“It’s something that can be tied to every profession,” Verma said. “There were people here from all different backgrounds, from politics to police to engineering to sports, and I think that was something really valuable to learn.”
The most important lesson, Verma said, is that, “If you don’t have a passion for what you’re group is trying to accomplish, success really becomes hard to attain. The passion for what the group is trying to accomplish must be there.”
Among the speakers at the event that was sponsored by Deere & Co. and the Illowa Council Boy Scouts of America were James Field, president of Ag and Turf at John Deere; Mary Phillips, director of recreation at Hand-in-Hand; and Julian Vandervelde, a former NFL and University of Iowa offensive lineman.
The leadership coach was Jon Sexton, senior vice-president of culture and leadership development at Vibrant Credit Union.
The Mayor’s panel included, Reggie Freeman, East Moline; Frank Klipsch, Davenport; Stephanie Acri, Moline; Diana Broderson, Muscatine; and, John Pritchard, Galesburg.
Thomas McDermott, scout executive and CEO of the Illowa Council Boy Scouts of America, said this type of venue was something new.
“We reached out to all the high schools in the 13 counties we serve and each school was allowed to choose five of the best and brightest of their students with leadership skills to come to this,” McDermott said.
“There are not a lot of programs that bring youth and adult mentors together at the high school age to start thinking this far in advance,” McDermott added. “That’s what we try to do through our explorer program, which is part of the Boy Scouts of America where we teach young women and young men about leadership for the future. We’ve held smaller versions of this program, but holding one this big is really a first for us.”
Stigler, who plans to study international business and move on to law school, studied all of the people who spoke, just as she does when she watches political debates.
“There are certain qualities about a leader,” Stigler said. “I see people address a problem in a certain way, or stand in a certain way and communicate with everyone. There are really subtle things such as body language and the way they connect with an audience.”
Leadership is not in a title, Stigler said. “Saying you’re the president of something does not make you the leader of it. It makes you the boss of it. What makes someone a good leader is being passionate and communicative and doing something for the team and sacrificing yourself.
“It’s working with a team and leading the team to success, not just saying you were part of a team,” she added.
Davenport Community Schools Superintendent Art Tate was one of the facilitators for the event. What he heard made him optimistic for the nation’s future.
“Oh my God, they are so sharp,” Tate said of the students. “They have taken all this in and they’re going to apply it. Listening to them, I know we’re going to be OK.”