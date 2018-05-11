To some people, it’s just two remodeled restrooms located near the Martin-Parchert Picnic Pavilion at Loud Thunder Forest Preserve.
But what it represents is far greater.
A group of about 20 Black Hawk College students, leaders of five building trade unions, several park and forest preserve officials and others gathered Friday to celebrate the official reopening of a now handicapped-accessible ADA parking ramp and restrooms at Loud Thunder.
The new facility, which replaced an outdated model that was not ADA accessible, represents comfort for all, really, Kai Swanson, Rock Island County Forest Preserve District president, said.
But it also represented the ingenuity of getting five local trade groups to work with Black Hawk’s highway construction careers training program to produce a much-needed facility that benefits both the handicapped and anyone else using the nearby picnic pavilion.
“This is what we do in Rock Island,” Swanson said. “We are scrappy. We are not blessed with a surplus of funds. So you’ve got to get creative. And through Jeff Deppe (Laborers Local 309, field representative) and his vision, he realized that there was this program with Paul Fessler (Black Hawk training program manager) and Black Hawk where we could access people who need real world experience.”
Students from two classes, one in the fall and one recently, did work on things like the demolition of the old facility, putting in the concrete pad and wide walkway to the facility and even some plumbing, Fessler said.
Like some of their teachers from the likes of Laborers Local 309, Cement Masons Local 18, Carpenters Local 166, Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 25 and Bricklayers Local 6, they will now be able to point with pride to the facility and walkway they had an assist in constructing, Fessler said.
The goal of the approximately three-month class is to get students into building trades.
It was invaluable, said United Township graduate and former Black Hawk student Jarred Alexander, 24, who came back and re-entered the school for the building trades offering.
“I’ve just learned so many new things, so many new skills,” Alexander said. “Just being able to get hands-on training and see everything face-face, you learn a lot through the program.
“They provide us with the tools and the knowledge on how to use them.”
Speaking for the many union reps on hand, Deppe, said giving back like this is something “we like to do in the trades.
“And this is a way that journeymen men and women can give back to BHC and the forest preserve by having these students come out and learn with the professionals.”
Ben Mills, Loud Thunder Forest Preserve superintendent, joined Swanson and others in thanking all who contributed. “All of your hard work has really helped us with our mission to provide access to people who come out to the preserve and enjoy family events,” he said.
The shelter even had about 200 students in it Thursday, he added.
Swanson, who even sneaked in a historical fact (the park is named after Black Hawk’s son) in his talk, said the facility cost just $17,000, thanks to the collaboration of all the groups.
It’s all part of a $4.5 million plan to repair the spillways, complete campsite updates for RVs and add a few cabins at Loud Thunder.