Sister Ludmilla Benda spends nearly half a week preparing for Sunday's dinner, beginning with planning and shopping. Here she adds bags of salad to her shopping cart at Sam's Club on Elmore Avenue in Davenport.
It's been seven weeks since Sister Ludmilla Benda has cooked the free noon meal served on Sundays in downtown Davenport, but her faithful volunteers are carrying on to make sure the hungry get fed.
Health problems landed the 91-year-old member of the Religious Sisters of Mercy in a hospital in March. When she was released on Sunday, April 15, she was transferred to the sisters' home in Chicago for recuperation, Carol Gehrmann, one of the volunteers, said.
Contacted in Chicago, a determined Benda said she is working on her rehab and is ready to "get back to work." Her goal is early summer.
Meantime, volunteers are continuing what Benda established at Father Conroy's Vineyard of Hope at 4th Street and Pershing Avenue, the only place in the Quad-Cities where people in need can get a free breakfast and noon meal on Sundays and holidays.
Between 100-125 come for the meal and about 50 for breakfast, Bill Ashton, vice-president of the Vineyard board, said.
The Vineyard also gives away necessities every Sunday, ranging from soap and toothbrushes to socks, shoes, shirts, jeans, blankets and sleeping bags. Maybe even a box of candy now and then.
In addition, guests are allowed to use a shower and a washer and dryer in the Vineyard's basement.
And the doors open at 7 a.m., another important offering. Because people staying at homeless shelters generally are turned out at 7 a.m., they need a place to go, especially during cold weather, said Bill Davis, former Scott County Attorney and volunteer in charge of breakfast.
In addition, the fellowship at the Vineyard — talking or playing cards — is "in some ways almost as important as the food," Ashton said.
All those services are continuing, he said.
Benda has become an "institution"
Benda's food ministry began in 2005, and over the past 13 years she has become "an institution," Davis said.
When she was inducted into the Senior Voice Hall of Fame in 2013, former Davenport Mayor Ed Winborn, and a Vineyard dishwasher, called her "the Mother Teresa of Davenport."
Benda spends half the week or more planning the Sunday meal, shopping for the best deals, prepping the food, cooking it and helping to serve.
As a religious sister, she receives a stipend for living expenses from her order, but she is otherwise not paid for her work. Everything she does is on a volunteer basis with not a penny going to administration, Ashton said.
The entire operation operates on donations. "She never asked for money, it just comes," Ashton said. "They (donors) know everything she does goes to help the less fortunate."
Even the building is donated. It is owned by Tom Roederer who lets Benda use it for free. "We couldn't do it without Roederer," Davis said.
In lieu of Benda's cooking the noon meal, volunteers are buying prepared food from vendors such as Hy-Vee or Pizza Ranch.
And they are discussing a plan B, if donations or volunteers slack off.
The 7-9:30 a.m. breakfast could be extended to 11 a.m., providing at least one solid meal, Davis said. The menu is substantial: ham, eggs and hash browns, or pancakes and sausage, or biscuits and gravy. Coffee, juice and hot chocolate are always available.
For the past couple of years, board members have been putting out feelers, looking for someone who could eventually take over the Vineyard's work, doing it as a ministry, as Benda has done, but they haven't found anyone, Ashton said.
For now, "I'm praying and working and hoping she will come back," Davis said of Benda. "She's the soul of the place. We're just going along with what she taught us. I've seen this woman bounce back before. She's strong. Other than my mother, she's the strongest woman I've ever know. Don't count her out."