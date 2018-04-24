How the Vineyard started, grew

The Vineyard began in 2005 after the death of the Rev. Jim Conroy, a priest with whom Sister Ludmilla Benda had worked with for 20 years at Our Lady of the River parish in LeClaire and at St. Anthony's in Davenport.

While at St. Anthony's, Conroy started the McAnthony's Window, a daily food ministry, and gave out food baskets at Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter.

In his will, Conroy left Benda about $35,000. Benda decided to use the money to feed the hungry, beginning on a sidewalk across from the Scott County Courthouse with food she had made at her home.

Then she started getting donations, which she hadn't anticipated. A ministry she thought might last a year, at the most, just kept on going.

In 2006, she moved into the current building on Pershing Avenue, owned by Tom Roederer, who donates its use. Utilities, snow removal and weekly servicing of the outdoor portable toilet are paid out of donations.