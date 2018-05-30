As Davenport Parks and Recreation director Scott Hock readies to leave for a new job in Cedar Rapids on July 9, he has many remaining items on his "to do" list here.
None would be more satisfying than to clinch the $958,411 needed to construct the Miracle Field of the Quad-Cities, an inclusive baseball field planned for Prairie Heights Park, north of 53rd Street, east of Eastern Avenue.
A total of $685,123 has been raised so far, leaving about $200,000 to go, and to that end, Hock and other supporters are strongly promoting a golf outing scheduled for Friday, June 15, at Davenport's Emeis Golf Course.
"We're trying to get over that last little hump, and anything helps," Hock said.
He is encouraging sign-up by teams as well as businesses or any person/entity willing to be a sponsor or to donate raffle items.
He's also hoping the event raises awareness of the field that would serve, not only Davenport, but youth throughout the Quad-Cities.
If the monetary goal is met, construction could begin in the fall, with baseball beginning in spring of 2019.
"If we have to wait until spring (for construction), we miss another season of baseball," Hock said.
The term "Miracle Field" was coined in 2000 when a Rotary Club in Conyers, Georgia, constructed a field with a level, cushioned synthetic surface that would allow youth with physical and mental limitations the opportunity to play baseball without the obstacles presented by traditional field surfaces. Soccer, volleyball and other sports also could be played.
Traditional baseball fields are troublesome for people in wheelchairs because of differences in height and surface texture, and even a little rain can cause a cancellation because the field is too soft for chairs, Hock said.
By now about 170 Miracle Fields have been built around the country, including three in the Des Moines area, and about 150 are "in the pipeline," like Davenport, Hock said.
The field would be scheduled by the Quad-Cities' Challenger League, a co-education baseball league started nationally by Little League in 1989, with a Quad-Cities group started around 1993 by the Iowa Quad-Cities Rotary Club. About 200 youth play in the league now, but many more would be expected to participate with a Miracle Field, supporters have said.
The remaining times would be programmed by Davenport parks and recreation, working with various providers such as the Handicapped Development Center, Hand in Hand, the city of Bettendorf and Davenport Community Schools, Hock said.
The field could be used for tee ball practice or for open play — say a grandparent in a wheelchair wants to throw a Frisbee with a grandchild, for example, he said.
When talk of a Miracle Field first surfaced in the Quad-Cities, six different sites, including the new Forest Grove Park in Bettendorf, were presented to potential users, and Prairie Heights scored the highest, Hock said.
Two major reasons are that it is easy to get to, and it is part of an existing complex. "We weren't tucking it off some place" away from other kids, he said.