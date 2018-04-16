Two suspects in a stolen vehicle eluded Moline police on Monday afternoon, allegedly entered a home in the 170 block of 19th Avenue and fled, despite police calling in a CCU (crisis containment unit).
Moline police were investigating car thefts in the area of 19th Street and Avenue of the Cities around 1:30 p.m. when they received word about another car theft in which the car was headed their way over the I-74 bridge from Iowa.
Despite efforts to stop the vehicle near the Avenue of the Cities, the car swerved and nearly hit a police car and an officer and continued on to within a few blocks of the Rock Island border. The occupants eventually got out and police, using surveillance video from nearby businesses, saw that it appeared two black males entered a home in the 170 block of 19th Avenue in Moline. The car was abandoned in the 1700 block of 2nd Street in Moline.
The car the pair were driving — a silver Toyota Rav 4 with Kentucky registration — had been stolen about 10 days ago in Rock Island, Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin said. In addition, it had bullet holes in it. For that reason, and the fact that the two men in the car nearly hit an officer, the CCU team was called in.
The heavily-armed team searched the residence and interviewed the people who lived there. The suspects were not found, Detective Griffin said. “The people that live there don’t have anything to do with it,” he said. “It just appeared that (the suspects) went into the residence.”
The two people in the stolen car were identified as two male blacks in their late teens or early 20s. One was wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt, the other a black-hooded sweatshirt. Both had the hoods pulled up.
Moline police secured the car and took it to the police station, where they hope to get fingerprints off it and check them against their database and identify the suspects, Detective Griffin said.
For less than 10 minutes around 3:30 p.m., the usually very busy 19th Avenue was shut down for several nearby blocks until police realized the suspects had fled.