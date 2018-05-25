With plenty of summer heat forecast for the Memorial Day weekend, many people’s thoughts will turn to cooling off in a pool.
Only a few public pools are ready to open, though. Among them is Whitewater Junction at Longview Park, Rock Island.
Whitewater Junction plans to open at 10 a.m. Saturday.
“I am really excited for this summer,” said Ryan Ballard, Whitewater Junction manager. “Summer kind of hit us a little early with our temperatures and our weather, so that should mean we are going to have a really good summer this summer.
Here’s a look at area pools, their hours and their fees:
WHITEWATER JUNCTION
Whitewater Junction, at 17th Street and 18th Avenue in Longview Park, Rock Island, is open Monday through Friday 11 a.m to 8 p.m. It also is open Saturday, Sunday and holidays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
It features a zero-depth to 9-foot pool, four waterslides (including a tube slide), two drop slides and a slide for toddlers.
The cost is $9. Children under 2 accompanied by an adult are free. From Aug. 13 through Sept. 3, it is open only on weekends.
A free spray park also is available in Rock Island at Schwiebert Riverfront Park on the riverfront between 17th and 20th streets. It is open daily from sunrise until 10 p.m. For more details, call 309-732-7946 or visit rigov.org or its Facebook page.
DAVENPORT
In Davenport, there are four spray parks, two aquatic centers and one pool:
- Dohse Pool, 622 S. Concord St.
- Fejervary Family Aquatic Center, 1900 Telegraph Road
- Annie Wittenmyer Family Aquatic Center, 2816 Eastern Ave.
- Centennial Park Spray Park
- Cork Hill Spray Park
- Goose Creek Spray Park
- Peterson Park Spray Park
For hours and costs, call 563-326-7828.
SPLASH LANDING AQUATIC CENTER, BETTENDORF
Splash Landing Aquatic Center at 2220 23rd St., Bettendorf, is expected to open June 2. Admission is $6; kids 2 and younger are free.
The pool, which has two water slides, a diving board and a kiddie pool, is open 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and 6:30-8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
SCOTT COUNTY PARK POOL
Located at 18850 270th St., Eldridge, admission is $5, $4 for those 17 and younger. Weekend hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Weekday hours are noon to 8 p.m. The pool has two water slides and a diving board.
RIVERSIDE AQUATIC CENTER, MOLINE
The Riverside pool at 3300 5th Ave., Moline, does not open until June 2.
General admission is $5. Children 3 and under are $1. The pool offers a family rate (maximum of five people) for $3 each. On Tuesday through Thursday, it is open noon to 6 p.m. On Fridays through Monday, it is open noon to 5 p.m.
The pool has no major waterslides or diving boards. It is available for rentals 6-8 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturdays.
EAST MOLINE MUNICIPAL POOL
Starting June 1, rain or shine, the East Moline Municipal pool at 4011 Archer Drive is open daily noon to 5 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
Cost is $3 for 18 and under, $4 for adults. The indoor pool has a sun deck and a wading pool outside. Until summer hours begin, the pool is open for recreational swimming 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.
DICKSON PARK SPRAYGROUND, MILAN
The sprayground at 315 4th Ave. East, Milan, is open daily noon to 6 p.m. through Labor Day weekend, weather permitting. Admission is $3 per person. Special events and group parties are available. Call 309-787-1543 or 309-787-8510 for more information.
JOHN & CARL EDWARDS AQUATIC CENTER, GENESEO, ILLINOIS
Admission is $7, with a free splash pad 9-11 a.m. Sunday through Friday and 9-11:45 a.m. Saturday. Normal hours for the rest of the facility are noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and noon to 6 p.m. the rest of the week.
The center at 501 E. North St., Geneseo, also features a six-lane lap pool, a drop slide, two diving boards, a climbing wall and an activity pool with zero depth entry.
ALEDO (ILLINOIS) PARK DISTRICT POOL
Located on Southeast 2nd Avenue, the pool is open 1-5 p.m. daily. On Tuesday and Thursday it is open 1-7 p.m. It has one diving board and a kiddie pool.
For additional information, call 309-582-5101.