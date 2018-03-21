When I left Dan Potter in October, he and employee Kyler Widmer were running new lines to an untapped area of maple trees in the hundreds of acres that make up Great River Maple, five miles northeast of Garnavillo, Iowa.
On Saturday, I found Potter, his family and an army of volunteers working the company's Maple Syrup Festival, offering tours and explaining the process of making maple syrup to nearly 2,000 guests from as far away as Des Moines.
With the same big grin I saw last time, Potter said, “We ended somewhere around 1,700 new trees. We got so busy that last week, I lost count.”
The additional trees brings the total to nearly 7,300.
He said it's been a better than average year. With an estimated 50,000 gallons of sap collected as of Friday, he's about a third of the way through the season. But that's not the only thing he finds exciting. He showed off the new propane-fired evaporator, which has the potential to produce upward of 60 gallons of syrup an hour.
“I had to work like a maniac to get 20 an hour out of the old wood fired unit,” he said.
As Dan explains the process, his wife, Dorinda Potter, stands nearby, watching as 50-gallon stainless steel barrels are filled with fresh syrup. That production began on March 1, she tells visitors, and she has run nine batches since, producing anywhere from one to four barrels per batch.
“The season will end once the trees show signs of budding," she said. "The sap takes on a bitter flavor and that doesn’t make good syrup.”
A half a mile away, Wyatt Keehner waits patiently as 20 visitors climb off a farm wagon for a firsthand look at how the process starts.
“New taps are drilled each year,” he said. “Four guys were at it pretty steady for about a week.” He looked down a hillside still covered with snow. “And that was done in the snow.”
He explained that six more people followed the tappers to connect the lines to the freshly tapped trees.
Back in the sugar shack, Gordy Turek is almost hidden behind the equipment as he watches hot, fresh maple syrup pour from the evaporator.
“It’s like standing in your kitchen when your wife is making cookies,” he said, pausing to breathe it in. “It’s just a crazy mix, warm, nice thoughts, great smells.”
Crazy good.