Kera Linn of Davenport looks down at her handlebars just before the start of the women's sport division race during the 10th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede in Moline on Sunday. The mountain biking race was hosted by Friends of Off-Road Cycling from 2005 to 2013 and was forced to end when the city of Moline closed the bridge after engineers deemed it unsafe for foot traffic.
Kera Linn of Davenport looks down at her handlebars just before the start of the women's sport division race during the 10th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede in Moline on Sunday. The mountain biking race was hosted by Friends of Off-Road Cycling from 2005 to 2013 and was forced to end when the city of Moline closed the bridge after engineers deemed it unsafe for foot traffic.