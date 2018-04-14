A free talk on the archaeology of the Quad-City region will begin at noon Tuesday at the Davenport Public Library-Eastern Avenue Branch, 6000 Eastern Ave.
The talk is the monthly forum of the Partners of Scott County Watersheds. Lunch is available for a $5 donation; please RSVP to scott.boose@ia.nacdnet.net.
The presenter is Ferrell Anderson, of Davenport, an East Moline native who, as a boy, hiked the woods, fields, and creeks in what is now the John Deere World Headquarters and TPC Deere Run, finding Native American relics by the score.
In 1960, he helped excavate a Sauk village site that was the boyhood home of Black Hawk and the next summer roamed the lower 60 miles of the Rock River Valley looking for, and recording, Native American village and burial sites.
He founded and serves as president of the Quad-Cities Archaeological Society and has helped preserve such sites as the Albany Indian Mounds.
— Times staff