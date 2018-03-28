A free presentation on Deere & Co.'s 100 years in the tractor business will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline, hosted by the Moline Preservation Society.
Deere entered the tractor business in 1918 with the acquisition of the Waterloo Gasoline Engine Co., but the company began working on its own tractor development in 1912 in East Moline.
Neil Dahlstrom, Deere's manager of archives and history, will use photos from the archives to trace the origins of the Deere tractor as the company looked to enter a small, fragmented industry that would forever alter the history of the company.
Dahlstrom also has written two books, including "The John Deere Story: A Biography of Plowmakers John and Charles Deere."