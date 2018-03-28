Subscribe for 33¢ / day
032118-GATHERING-OF-THE-GREEN-004
Buy Now

A 1959 John Deere 430T tractor owned by Fred Yenscik of Muscatine is seen on display at the RiverCenter in Davenport on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

 Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times

A free presentation on Deere & Co.'s 100 years in the tractor business will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline, hosted by the Moline Preservation Society.

Deere entered the tractor business in 1918 with the acquisition of the Waterloo Gasoline Engine Co., but the company began working on its own tractor development in 1912 in East Moline.

Neil Dahlstrom, Deere's manager of archives and history, will use  photos from the archives to trace the origins of the Deere tractor as the company looked to enter a small, fragmented industry that would forever alter the history of the company.

Dahlstrom also has written two books, including "The John Deere Story: A Biography of Plowmakers John and Charles Deere."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags