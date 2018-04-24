On a bright, sunny summer day, few places in the Quad-Cities rival the sheer beauty of Rock Island’s Sunset Marina.
Nonetheless, the marina at 10 31st Ave., has been doing only OK in recent years, according to Rock Island Public Works Director Larry Cook.
In a report to the city council last month, Cook’s department said Sunset Marina currently is operating at or below a break-even point and has no money for major capital.
And that was before this year’s cold spring extended well into April.
Only 168 of Sunset Marina’s 473 slips — roughly 35.5 percent — were being used as of April 12, according to the public works department report. That number is bound to improve as the weather does. But recent years show a 51 percent occupancy in 2014 was the last time Sunset Marina filled more than half of its slips.
That’s quite a fall from 2010 when 73 percent of Sunset Marina’s boat slips were occupied.
According to the public works report, the No. 400 dock at the marina needs to be replaced; a new covered 54-slip dock would cost $1.5 million. Work also is needed on dock gangways and the marina office/workshop roof.
The report also cited harbor entrance siltation, the need for constant dredging, competition for winter land storage and a shrinking number of leaseholders and boaters in general as challenges facing Sunset Marina. Currently the marina only has a manager, office assistant and yard worker, all less than full-time positions, and two or three seasonal fuel dock workers.
Because of that, Rock Island officials are looking to outside sources to manage the marina.
“It was a cost decision,” Cook said. “Last year, we were at 45 percent occupancy.”
For Cook, the clear turning point — for both the marina and the boating industry overall — came with the onset of high gas prices 10 years ago.
In 2008, unleaded gas prices reached an average of more than $3 per gallon. In 2011, that hit $3.50 before climbing even higher in 2012.
Although prices dropped below $2.50 a gallon in 2016, Sunset Marina has not recovered.
“Obviously the high gas prices really took a hit to the marina industry and the boating industry,” Cook said. “People started finding other forms of entertainment.”
In March, three firms made marina proposals to the Rock Island City Council: Claude Fontaine of Montreal, Canada; Oasis Marinas of Baltimore, Maryland; and F3 Marina of Milwaukee.
After a work session and discussion, the council decided to begin negotiations with F3 Marina to run Sunset Marina next year. Those negotiations are now underway.
F3 currently runs 11 marinas, including the Waukegan (Illinois) Marina and the Harbor Centre Marina in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. They range from 85 slips to 921 slips; five are located along Lake Michigan.
The total cost of F3’s Sunset Marina proposal is $651,355 for the year, including a $48,000 management fee and a $4,000 administrative plan fee. The Fontaine proposal was projected to cost $844,355 and the Oasis proposal $660,941.
Using 2016 revenues as a base, an additional 20 percent of gross revenues over $50,000 will go to F3.
F3 plans to hire and train a full-time manager and assistant manager, as well as a part-time lead maintenance person and five part-time dock hands. Their proposal also includes preparing boater welcome packets and gatherings, handling marina maintenance and implementing safety and environmental policies and procedures.
Cook noted F3’s reputation in the Midwest. They’ve been very successful going into failing municipality marinas and turning them around, he said.
That’s the company’s niche, said F3 President John Matheson. Publicly run marinas may not be run as well as they could, he said, “and we know how to turn them around.”
F3 sees potential at Sunset
Matheson visited Sunset Marina last summer and again last week.
“It’s beautiful; there’s potential there,” he said. “The appeal is that marina has the opportunity to be better."
He said F3 helped the Titusville, Florida, marina go from 55 percent slip occupancy to 97 percent occupancy in 18 months. In Racine, Wisconsin, F3 took the slip occupancy from fewer than 200 boats to 500 while dramatically improving the marina’s financial performance.
Cook noted F3’s offer is incentive-based. Once the firm increases revenues over a certain baseline mark, they start realizing 20 percent of additional revenue.