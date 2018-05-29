The holiday weekend's scorching weather produced a pair of new heat records for the National Weather Service, but do not despair — this week should bring a slight break in the temperatures.
Dave Cousins, a meteorologist with the weather service, said Tuesday that the Quad-Cities hit new record highs on both Sunday and Monday and was close on Friday.
Sunday's high of 97 degrees replaced the 2012 record of 94 degrees. Monday's 99 degree weather ousted the 2006 record of 95. Friday reached 93, but the record 95 degrees from 1985 still stands.
"The atmosphere is pooling the warm moist air up our way," he said.
But as of mid-afternoon Tuesday, he said the day's 99-degree record from 1934 "doesn't look in jeopardy."
But Wednesday should be a bit of a break with a high of 84 degrees. Factor in the humidity and it will feel like the upper 80s, he said. Temperatures will climb again to near 90 on Thursday and the upper 80s on Friday.
As temperatures run about 20 degrees above normal, area hospitals already are beginning to see some heat-related illnesses.
Adam Haut, Genesis Health emergency department manager in Davenport, said that people who have chronic breathing issues have more difficulty in extreme heat like that seen over the weekend.
Likewise, UnityPoint Health spokesman Brian Boensen said UnityPoint's area emergency departments also "were busier over the Memorial Day weekend, partly due to the heat.”
He said Quad-Citians must remember their water. “It’s so important for everyone to stay hydrated."