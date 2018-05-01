When the thin woman in her yoga class praised Sarah Stevens’ poses as “just so awesome,” Stevens knew what that really meant.
Her poses were just so awesome, Stevens translated in her mind, for a fat girl.
“Internally, I was angry at her. I was like, ‘B----, please,’” Stevens said. “As soon as that went down, I knew I had to write about it.”
The encounter a few weeks ago in a Quad-City yoga studio inspired the Rock Island woman’s latest blog on the Beautifull Project, a multi-platform side-hustle she launched in January.
She didn’t just write about it, though. To truly make her point, Stevens decided she would have to show readers what she looks like, with just a sports bra and leggings on, during her regular yoga practice.
“I’m a writer and words have always been really safe to me,” she said. “But if you can’t see me, then you don’t understand what went down between me and that person.”
She posted the blog and photos with this headline: “Pretty good for a fat girl: What Liberation Looks Like.”
What’s crazy is, just a few months ago, Stevens never would’ve done that. She never would’ve talked about her “fat body” online.
The Beautifull Project's beginning
The idea for the Beautifull Project came to Stevens after a routine doctor’s appointment in September.
Well, it was routine besides the fact that her doctor had just prescribed her an amphetamine — "which, you know, is speed," Stevens said — to lose weight.
Stevens had recently thrown her scale away and quit drinking, but she had gained seven pounds since her last visit and the doctor wanted to help.
It wasn’t anything new.
Stevens had thought of her body as something to shrink at least since she was 9, when her mother got her a gym mat and ankle weights for Christmas. For decades when she caught her reflection in a car door or store window, she always saw it as something to change.
“The more I work with women, the more I realize there’s always a thread in our narrative about the thing about us that isn’t enough, that makes us not belong,” she said. “Mine just happened to be my weight. It always has been.”
So, she sat in her car in the parking lot of the doctor’s office and thought, “Maybe this will work. Maybe something will finally work.”
She had tried everything else. All the diets. She had spent a year gluten-free and another dairy free. Even when Stevens weighed 120 pounds less than her current size, monitoring her appearance had always felt like a full-time job.
She got an email that her prescription was ready at Target. “That was fast,” she remembers thinking. She thought about going to get it filled and trying to explain it to her wife, who “I knew would be real pissed,” Stevens said.
“I felt like I was having the devil-angel conversation,” she said.
Then, Stevens thought of her 16-year-old daughter, Alannah, who is “in most ways, stereotypically beautiful and seems fairly confident about her body.”
“I thought about her and I thought about the fact that someday her body might not behave the way she wants it to,” Stevens said. “And a doctor might one day offer her something that will hurt her.”
For Steven’s whole life, she had been surrounded by voices telling her to fix her body. She wanted her daughter to be surrounded by voices that would tell her to be whole and well.
“I decided we needed a chorus of courage, so that when my daughter or your daughter or any girl sits there and has a decision to make, she at least has another version of the story to support her,” Stevens said. “I realized we’re swimming in a culture that doesn’t have enough of those voices.”
So, Stevens created a space for women to share their body stories and, also, a space “to believe that you are worthy of love and belonging regardless of the size of your body or the strength of your spirit.”
She launched that place — called the Beautifull Project – on Jan. 24, the day her daughter turned 16 and the day Stevens turned 40.
“It felt like a before-and-after moment,” she said. “It felt like an awakening.”
And she never did pick up that prescription.
'This is how I am'
Stevens, a mother of three, works full-time as the executive director for Lead(h)er, a mentorship program for women in the Quad-Cities. In her spare time, she works on the Beautifull Project, which, in her words, is akin to starting a revolution.
On the project's website, Stevens shares blogs, letters from mothers to their daughters and episodes of her podcast, called “Beauti: The Interviews,” featuring conversations with Quad-City women.
Stevens starts every interview with the same prompt: “Tell me about the first time you realized your body was different than other bodies.”
“And they just crack open,” Stevens said. “Every single woman has a story that has stopped me in my tracks.”
That goes for Stevens’ interview with Courtney Loftin, who lives in Rock Island. The 28-year-old talked about how, for years, she spent every Sunday straightening her hair because that’s “how it had to be.”
Loftin said she was “all about” sharing her story for the project.
“It’s important to be able to have this conversation openly and for women to realize you don’t have to portray yourself as perfect or in a certain way,” Loftin said.
And, as she pointed out, it’s not easy to have that conversation on Instagram or Facebook.
“This project is a space for you to be exactly how you are,” she said. “It’s a space to say, ‘This is how I am and I love myself regardless.’”
'Nothing else to hide'
From here, Stevens wants the Beautifull Project to inspire women in the Quad-Cities and beyond.
“Women have so much more to offer the world than beauty and their bodies,” she said. “The body/beauty thing is a distraction from the work we’re here to do. I don’t know what your purpose is, but I know it doesn’t have anything to with carbs. I just know it.”
It has already moved women here. Readers and listeners tell Stevens things like, “I walk a little taller every time I listen to a blog” or “If you can do it, I can do it too,” or “This is healing me from the inside out.”
And?
It’s healing Stevens, too.
When she launched the project, she started rethinking the word “fat,” which she always associated with other words like “lazy” and “undisciplined.”
“I realized that it is a word that describes a physical characteristic... the same as having blue eyes and curly hair," she said. "Ninety percent of the time, the word has no sting now. It's just a word.
When her photographer friend showed up to take those shirtless yoga photos a few weeks back, the typically ultra-confident Stevens was so scared she thought she was going to vomit.
“It was a full-scale fear reaction,” she said. “It was like I had nothing else to hide. My clothes are literally off.”
But she did it anyway.
“If I intend for other women to strip their obsession with beauty and being smaller and all of that, then I have to lead. I have to do that myself,” she said.
At the end of the photo-shoot, as she acknowledged near the end of the accompanying blog post, Stevens was no longer angry at that woman who told her how “awesome” her poses were.
“I realized that together, my fat body and I have survived so many things in life,” she said. “And that’s sacred and that’s beautiful.”
It's sacred, Stevens wrote, for anybody and everybody.
"Get it now? Good," she wrote. "Now that we both know better, let's both do better."