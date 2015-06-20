Some of us inherit a parent's athletic prowess or musical talent.
Others of us get hand-me-down arthritis and/or premature balding. On this Father's Day, I want to recognize my dad, Bob Ickes, for passing along something a little different.
Our dad produced a family of criers. And he has led by example. In fact, at this point in this very column, Dad is reaching for the hankie in his back pocket.
As a kid, I didn't understand what was going on with Dad. At funeral visitations, he was always wandering around the parking lot. But it doesn't have to be a sad occasion. He can just as easily wander off, reaching for that hankie, as we're all singing "Happy Birthday."
This is not a weakness. I don't know that it's a strength, necessarily, but there's no shame in it. For whatever reason, my people are easily moved.
I long ago stopped hiding the tears that rise to the brim on the third note of the "National Anthem." If the crowd is singing along, there's no hiding anything. Ditto for weddings. I don't even have to know the bride. And commercials? Landmines. I recently heard Johnny Cash singing "You are my Sunshine" on a Whirlpool commercial and had to change the channel.
But I come from a long line of easy criers.
At a recent surprise anniversary party for Dad's brother and sister-in-law, Howie and Sue Ickes, Howie wore his sunglasses for the first 15 minutes. And we were inside.
Dad and Howie's sister, our Aunt Joyce, enjoys the same wind up: Nose gets red, chin loses stability, BAM! Tears.
So, the table was set for me and my three sisters. The fact that Mom is a soft touch in her own right only sealed the deal.
And now another generation is in line for the same trail of tears. Our sister, Diane, and her husband, Pat Leuck, did all our breeding. I told their five kids, my nieces and nephews, that I was writing a Father's Day column. I texted one question: Did you inherit Grandpa's easy cry gene?
Here are their answers:
Ben, 30: "Oh, yeah. Huge baby. We're dropping Connor (Ben's 2-year-old) off at a new daycare recently, and it turns out he has (inherited it), too."
Sam, 25: "I think I may have. I welled up this morning, reading an NPR article about young women in Africa who stop going to school once they hit puberty, because they don't have proper feminine hygiene."
Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox
Anne, 25 (They're twins): "I have noticed I cry a LOT easier these days. Now, if I see a puppy taking a nap with a kitten, I'll lose it."
Ted, 23: "I cried during the movie 'Click,' which is an Adam Sandler movie. No one should cry in an Adam Sandler movie."
Grace, 22: "I can't hide it. I have the crying DNA. Hallmark commercials are fine until the animals come into play, and then all bets are off."
For better or worse, Dad's bunch is destined to weep. He can plainly see there is no longer a need, if ever there was, to wander away from the waterworks. We're in this together. We're all right there with you, Dad — one big sniffling family.
Happy Father's Day, Papa. Please share the new hankies.
Contact Barb Ickes at 563-383-2316 or bickes@qctimes.com.