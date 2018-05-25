GENESEO, Ill. – One by one, the third grade readers at Millikin Grade School in Geneseo shared with Dr. Dan Lommell and his therapy dog, Noel, why they loved reading to them.
The "Celebration of Learning" included certificates of achievement for students who have improved their reading skills. Their teacher, Taylor Woods said she believes the visits from Lommell and Noel added greatly to the reading program's success.
During the school year, Lommell and Noel visited with the students and listened to them read for 30 minutes. A team of teachers and aides identified students they believed would benefit from the additional reading support.
Principal Sarah Boone and first grade teacher Sara Stroud introduced Woods to using the therapy dog to help her students' reading skills improve.
"Over the course of the year, 17 students were able to reap the benefits of Noel and Dr. Dan’s visits," Woods said.
"Oral fluency is as important as a foundational skill in reading and helps build reading comprehension," she said. "Reading aloud to Noel motivates and encourages our struggling readers. Building their confidence can be half the battle."
Woods said oral fluency includes using expressions, pausing at punctuation, using a comfortable reading rate accurately identifying words.
"We used poetry, reader’s theaters, as well as stories when working with Noel," she said. "Sometimes student would read their own writing to Noel and Dr. Dan."
Millikin educators said data recorded and analyzed over the course of the school year indicated impressive gains by the students as they prepared for the fourth grade.
Woods said the students are expected to grow four reading levels during the course of their third grade year. On average, she said, at-risk readers who participated in the reading group were able to grow eight words per minute and improved their accuracy by an average of 4.7 percent.
One student, she said had a reading rate increase of 34 words per minute, with a 10 percent increase in accuracy. She said six students "graduated," or excelled to the extent that the team didn’t think they needed extra support after nine weeks of the school year.
Lommell is a chiropractic orthopedist in Geneseo and a police officer in Atkinson who also volunteers in the Geneseo School District. His dog, Noel, is a Samoyed -- a breed Woods said is intelligent, hard-working and "known for their infectious 'Sammy Smile' that our students look forward to seeing each week."
"They are hypoallergenic dogs, making them a safe addition to any classroom," she said.
Noel is registered with the American Kennel Club, the Samoyed Club of America and the Alliance of Therapy Dogs. The dog has received several honors.
This summer, Lommell and Noel plan to volunteer at the Geneseo Public Library where they will be joined by former principal Bill Menendez and his therapy dog, Grogan.