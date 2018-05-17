A third person has been charged in connection with the Sept. 22 shooting death of 20-year-old Brady Tumlinson in his Davenport home.
Dmarithe Quashon Culbreath, 21, was booked into the Scott County Jail on Thursday afternoon on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.
The most serious charge, first-degree murder, is a Class A felony punishable by a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Culbreath, who already is serving a prison sentence at the Mt. Pleasant Correctional Facility on unrelated charges, is expected to make an initial appearance on the new charges Friday.
Court records show that a warrant was issued for Culbreath on Tuesday; an order to transport him to Scott County was filed Wednesday.
Davenport police responded about 7:34 a.m. Sept. 22 to the 1300 block of South Nevada Avenue, where they found a man and woman who had been shot.
The man, later identified as Tumlinson, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman was transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, and was later transported to University Hospitals, Iowa City.
According to arrest affidavits filed Thursday in Scott County District Court:
Culbreath and four others, which includes co-defendants Nakita Rhonschel Wiseman Jr. and Tristin Antonio Joseph Alderman, conspired to commit an armed robbery of Tumlinson’s home.
Cell phone tower information places the Culbreath and the other accomplices in the area at the time of the robbery.
During the incident, Culbreath was struck in the head with a round fired by Tumlinson who was trying to defend himself.
Surveillance video near his home shows five people running away from the vicinity of the home.
Culbreath fled from the scene and admitted himself into Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, for treatment of his gunshot wound. Surveillance video from the hospital confirmed that Culbreath and one of the accomplices were at the hospital.
Alderman returned to the scene the following morning while police were investigating the incident and took officers to a set of bloody gloves nearby.
The blood on the gloves was forensically tested and found to contain Culbreath’s DNA.
Culbreath told police he was shot during the robbery.
An accomplice told police Culbreath kicked in the door of Tumlinson’s home. He was in possession of a firearm and within second of entry into the home, shots were fired, according to the affidavits.
The woman who was shot told detectives that she saw an intruder slump over during the incident and thought Tumlinson had shot the intruder, according to an application filed in support of a search warrant sought in the case.
Police found a .22-caliber revolver on the bed next to Tumlinson, according to the application.
Wiseman, 21, of Bettendorf, pleaded guilty in April to first-degree burglary, a Class B felony, and second-degree robbery, a Class C felony. He will be sentenced June 13.
Alderman, 22, of Davenport, is charged with of first-degree murder, first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. He has a final pretrial conference Aug. 8 and a trial Aug. 13.
Wiseman and Alderman were arrested in March. No other arrests have been made as of Thursday and the names of the other alleged accomplices have not been released by police.
Culbreath was sentenced in March to up to 10 years in prison on two counts of delivery of crack cocaine and one count of possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, according to court records.
At the same sentencing hearing, District Court Judge Joel Barrows revoked his deferred judgment and probation on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and third-degree burglary and sentenced him to up to five years in prison.
Barrows ordered the sentence to run consecutive, or back-to-back, with the sentence on the drug charges, according to court records.