100 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 26, 1918 -- BETTENDORF NAMES PECK NEXT MAYOR | ELECTED OVER DR. C. WIRTH WITH MAJORITY OF 48 VOTES
The independent party was successful along the line in Bettendorf yesterday making a clean sweep of the Citizens ticket by comfortable majorities. P. W. Peck was elected mayor over Dr. C. Wirth by a majority of 48 and J. E. Brownlee was named treasurer with no opposition. G. T. Henderson was elected assessor assessot over W. J. Sanders and E. C. Boninger, R. L. Eichman, Charles J. Kuehl, B. J. Messer and R. W. Peterson were elected councilmen. The Citizens tickets candidates for councilmen were Joe Berry, Joe Kehoe and C. W. Salisbury.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 2, 1943 -- Bettendorf Tanks To Be Produced Soon On Assembly Line Basis
After weathering the most exact tests at Fort Knox, Ky., the new U.S. army tank being produced by International Harvester Co., at the Quad-Cities tank arsenal in Bettendorf will be ready for production on an assembly line basis after a few changes have been made to eliminate "bugs" uncovered in these tests.
50 Years Ago
Friday, March 1, 1968 -- Bettendorf Hears New Education Idea
A revolutionary educational program dispensing with grades and emphasizing individual instruction based on each pupil's ability to learn was outlined in detail at a public meeting sponsored by the Bettendorf school system Thursday night.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 2, 1993 -- School will get police officer
Bettendorf parents successfully urged the school board Monday night to go ahead with plans to put a police officer in the high school before it is too late and gang-related problems escalate. Parents admitted the gang problem in Bettendorf may not be that of a big city, but it is enough to merit concern and enough to establish intervention and prevention measures.