100 Years Ago
Friday, May 3, 1918 -- LANDS AN 8 MILLION CONTRACT | Bettendorf Shops Will Build 3,000 Box Cars For U.S.
The Bettendorf Car Co. has been awarded a contract by the government for 3,000 completed box cars, which will cost about $8,500,000 according to an announcement made today by J.W. Bettendorf who returned last night from Washington. The actual work on the cars will not be started until about August, as it will take until that time to assemble the materials.
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 5, 1943 -- TOLLS DECREASE FOR BETTENDORF BRIDGE IN APRIL
Revenue and traffic of the Iowa-Illinois Memorial bridge from Moline to Bettendorf showed another decrease in April, according to the monthly report of Verner E. Hayward secretary of the Davenport Bridge commission which operates the span. There were 102,479 vehicle tolls in April compared with 126,181 in April last year, and 610,962 in the first six months of the bridge fiscal year compared 690,758 in the same period of the previous year. The decrease was 18.8 per cent for April and 11.5 per cent for the six month period.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 15, 1968 -- Teens Quizzed About Drugs, Glue
Davenport detectives were asked by Bettendorf Chief of Police Steve Tometich to question a 16-year-old Central High School student after the youth's father told Tometich he had discovered a plastic bag, containing what he believed to be marijuana, on the front seat of his car Sunday night. The boy's father reportedly told police that he found the bag shortly after his son used the car.
25 Years Ago
Friday, May 21, 1993 -- Bettendorf board will visit convenience store site | Residents fear crime, noise, traffic
The Bettendorf Board of Adjustments will visit the site of a proposed convenience store before deciding whether it will be allowed to have gasoline pumps and a car wash. The store at 2339 53rd Ave. is being developed by Dan and Jan Parker of Bettendorf and has been under attack by neighbors who say it would be a magnet for crime, noise and traffic.