100 Years Ago
Wednesday April 3, 1918 -- RUSSIAN CONSUL ASKS DISMISSAL OF APOEOFF SUIT | Claims Administrator of Estate Is Acting Without Authority
Appearance of Antoine Volkoff, Russian consul to the United States, was entered in the Scott county district court today in the form of a motion to dismiss a suit brought by Alfred Parsons, as administrator of the estate of Mike Apoeoff, deceased, against the Bettendorf company to recover damages for fatal injuries sustained by Apoeoff.
75 Years Ago
Thursday, April 1, 1943 -- 200 To Rebuild Tanks at Bettendorf
Brig. Gen. Norman F. Ramsey, commanding general of Rock Island Arsenal, announced Thursday that work of re-conditioning "a considerable number" of General Grant medium tanks was being transferred from the arsenal to the Quad-Cities Tank Arsenal plant at Bettendorf. About 200 workers of the tank arsenal staff will be given employment by this project. The reason for the transfer of the work from the Rock Island Arsenal was to give employment to skilled workers there until new contracts are available for the International Harvester Co. there.
50 Years Ago
Monday, April 1, 1968 -- 3 To Speak At National Event
Three Bettendorf science teachers have been asked to speak during the four day National Science Teachers Convention, currently being held in Washington D.C. Donald Schaefer of the high school will speak on "The Bettendorf Summer Physics Program for Elementary Teachers."
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 27, 1993 -- Bond insurance is available to the city of Bettendorf again
Sound financial management over the past few years is saving Bettendorf city taxpayers more than $200,000 on upcoming bond issues. The city is preparing to borrow money through three sets of bond issues in the next week -- two to pay for city projects and one to refinance a 1990 bond issue. Although the city's bond rating remains unchanged, the city will be saving money by having the bonds insured.