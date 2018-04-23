Friday, April 24, 1998 -- CBA CHAMPIONS | Wear a piece of history
Feel the Thunder. Wear the Thunder -- on a T-shirt that is. Beginning today, a T-shirt duplicating the front page of Thursday's Quad-City Times sports section commemorating the Thunder's second Continental Basketball Association championship goes on sale for $12.
Tuesday, April 25, 1978 -- School To Replace Central Proposed | Referendum Targeted For Fall
Davenport should build one new high school at an estimated cost of $16 million and no longer use the aging Central High School, the district's administration recommended Monday night.
Saturday, April 26, 1958 -- 2 AREA TOTS DIE IN ICE BOX | Rapids City Girls Found in Freezer
Two little Rapid City, Ill., girls died in an unused deep freeze refrigerator while their mothers and neighbors were frantically searching for them Friday afternoon.
Wednesday, April 27, 1938 -- Good Will Team of Religious Forum
Grouped here representing the good will team of the National Conference of Jews and Christians who will lead panel discussion on "Making America Safe for Differences" are: Willard Johnson, dean of men at Drake university, and Iowa secretary of organization; Rabbi Eugene Mannheim, of Temple B'Nai Jeshurun; Dr. Stoddard Lane, pastor of Plymouth Congregational church and the Rev. Robert Walsh, who is English instructor at Dowling college. All the speakers are prominent church men of Des Moines, and are scheduled to give four conferences in the tri-cities tomorrow.
Sunday, April 28, 1918 -- PAINT STORE OF MAYOR YELLOW | Lowden official Accused of Pro-Germanism; Yellow Coat for Store
A gang of young men who made no effort to conceal their identity visited the business house of W. L. Hoeltje, mayor of Lowden, Thursday night, and gave it a coat of yellow paint. The mayor, who is accused of being pro-German in his views, declined to preside at a patriotic meeting held that night on a plea of illness.
Friday, April 29, 1898 -- IOWA'S SOLDIER BOYS | SOME DISSATISFIED WITH REORGANIZATION PLAN | Gov. Shaw Visits Camp McKinley and Explains the Situation -- Officers to be Selected in Their Merits -- War Spirit Rampant at the University
Capt. J. A. Olmstead of the regular army who has been detailed to report for duty at Camp McKinley to muster the Iowa National Guard into the service of Uncle Sam, is expected to begin his work in that line not later than next Monday. This is something in which the soldier boys are vitally interested owing to the fact that it will necessitate a reorganization dropping one regiment and merging it into the other three as noted in The Times last evening.
Tuesday, April 30, 1878 -- BASE BALL PROSPECTS
Lovers of the National Game will soon have a chance of enjoying some of the finest games ever seen in the State, as our Davenport Nine are all here, or will be this week, and will immediately go into business. Games have been arranged for the 15th of May, with the Colliers of Rapids City; for about the 24th with the Burlington "nine" and for the 30th and 31st with the Clippers, of Chicago.