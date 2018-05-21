Wednesday, May 21, 2008 -- Gas hits $4 mark at Illinois gas stations | Many customers appear resigned to higher prices
It finally happened. The price of regular unleaded gasoline has reached the $4-a-gallon at some gasoline stations in the Quad-City area. One of those stations in the Rocket stop in Edgington, Ill., a Rock Island County village where Rockridge High School is located.
Friday, May 22, 1998 -- IOWA GOVERNOR DEBATES | Republicans relax, Democrats duke it out | Candidates debate issues at Scott Community
The first round was friendly. The second was feisty. Four candidates for Iowa governor debated the issues Thursday night in a forum at Scott Community College in Bettendorf. The primary is June 2.
Monday, May 23, 1988 -- Anti-submarine plane stops at Q-C airport
East Moline native Sam Kupreskin piloted an unusual looking plane to the Quad-City Airport this weekend, giving potential Navy reservists -- and his parents -- a chance to look the aircraft over. A Navy P-3 anti-submarine warfare aircraft was at the airport on a 24-hour training and recruiting stop.
Wednesday, May 24, 1978 -- Medal Winner Got His Wish
A Chicago man's mysterious final request before he shipped off to war in 1942 will be honored Monday at National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal, with the posthumous presentation of the nation's highest military honor, the Congressional Medal of Honor. Pfc. Edward J. Moskala surprised his family when he asked to be buried at the federal cemetery just before he went off to war.
Saturday, May 25, 1968 -- 'Out' Party Dilemma Is Subject Of Series
"Nick Thimmesch discusses the inherent dilemma of an 'out' party and how it seeks to overcome its minority status by regrouping, reorganizing and reevaluating issues and answers." Thus Sen. Robert F. Kennedy aptly describes Thimmesch's new book, "The Condition of Republicanism," the seven-part serialization of which will begin in Sunday's Times-Democrat.
Monday, May 26, 1958 -- DHS Students Get Art Along With Their Food!
More than 100 examples of the work of Davenport High School art students now are on display in the cafeteria and library of the school. Assisted by some of the students, Mrs. Louis Henry and Paul Johnson, instructors, have arranged the exhibits.
Thursday, May 27, 1948 -- Muscatine Child Recovering from Heart Operation
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- (UP) A four-year-old Muscatine, Ia., girl is expected to leave a hospital here this week-end after undergoing a heart operation from which it was feared she might not recover. Little Karen Ash suffered from a rare heart ailment when she came to Rochester last week. Karen's mother said today she is getting along just fine after the operation last Saturday at Colonial hospital. Following her release from the hospital, Karen will remain in Rochester another week before returning to Muscatine.