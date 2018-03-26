Wednesday, March 26, 2008 -- MANSIONS OPENING ITS DOORS | Quarters One stands at ease as it waits for its new mission | Arsenal invites public to tour historic home
The hallways of Quarters One, home to the highest ranking Rock Island Arsenal officers from 1872 until this year, are quiet these days. Maj. Gen. Robert Radin, commanding general of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command, and his wife, Sara, recently moved out of the Italianate villa-style house as the U.S. Army seeks fresh uses for Quarters One.
Friday, March 27, 1998 -- McChurch gets revved up in Iowa | Quad-Cities International Raceway Park developer seeks $7 million to help to jump start project
DES MOINES -- The developer of the proposed Quad-Cities International Raceway Park is seeking up to $7 million from the state of Iowa to jump-start the project in Davenport. Meanwhile, Davenport city officials said they may be interested in kicking in $3 million to help purchase land if the state invests in the project.
Monday, March 28, 1988 -- Q-C cooks up treat for tourism promotion
Iowa legislators will get a taste of the Quad-Cities Monday. They'll be treated to cookies in the familiar "Q" logo of the Quad-Cities USA theme during a special tourism promotion night in Des Moines sponsored by the Iowa Travel Council.
Wednesday, March 29, 1978 -- St. Luke's Project Faces Veto
DES MOINES -- Plans for proposed renovation and construction at St. Luke's Hospital, Davenport, have been dealt another setback. Richard Bamsey, chief staffer for the Iowa Health Facilities Construction Review Committee, said Tuesday the committee staff will recommend the project not be approved when it is reviewed later this week.
Saturday, march 30, 1968 -- Davenport Caterpillar Producing Engines For Ford
Ever since Caterpillar Tractor Co. opened its new multimillion dollar plant north of Davenport, one question has remained: Just what is being made out there? "Spare parts," the stock response from the company's public relations office, just didn't seem to satisfy. The answer came late Friday when Caterpillar officially announced it is producing for Ford Motor Co. four brand new V-8 diesel engines which two firms hope will capture the lion's share of the mid-range truck market.
Monday, March 31, 1958 -- Old Sternwheeler Makes Last Visit
The Gen. John Newton, one of the laSt of the old stern wheelers, locked through Dam and Lock No. 15 at the Quad-Cities at 8 a.m. today for the last time. The veteran of 60 years had been headed for the junk yards, but was resurrected to serve as a showboat at the river's edge in Minneapolis, and to add its dignified presence at the centennial observances for the State of Minnesota this summer.
Thursday, April 1, 1948 -- HONORARY ROTC OFFICERS
Lorraine Goettsch (left) and Pat Wren, Davenport high school seniors, were elected honorary cadet colonel and honorary cadet major, respectively, by members of the ROTC unit at the high school late Wednesday. The honorary officers will reign at the ROTC military ball on April 9 and at the federal inspection in May. Twenty-one girls were candidates for the honors.