Saturday, May 14, 1983 -- Tornadoes put scare into Clinton County
CLINTON, Iowa -- The tornado season pounded into Clinton County Friday with a strong of twisters whose apparent path threatened this town of 35,000 people for 60 anxious minutes. But the tornadoes slipped by Clinton to the north dissipating in Whiteside County, Ill., and sparing the two-county area of serious damage or injuries.
Sunday, May 15, 1988 -- Q-C salutes armed forces | Residents flock to RI Arsenal
Hundreds of Quad-Citians gathered at the Rock Island Arsenal Saturday to help pay tribute to the U.S. Armed Forces, past and present. The Armed Forces Day celebration began in the morning with a flyover of jets from the Illinois Air National Guard.
Sunday, May 16, 1993 -- HOOPIN' IT UP | Bouncing up a good time at Hoopfest
The sound of 42 bouncing basketballs reverberated from the pavement of Moline's River Drive. And thousands of people gathered around to watch and cheer on the second annual Quad-City Times Hoopfest.
Sunday, May 17, 1998 -- Future looks bright for Q-C college grads | Booming economy offers today's graduates a wealth of opportunities
Graduates of Quad-City area colleges are entering one of the best job markets in years. A high demand for workers spurred by a booming national economy is making it easier for area grads to trade their caps and gowns for business suits and briefcases.
Sunday, May 18, 2003 -- SPECIAL REPORT: IOWA'S 7TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT | Juvenile crime rates on rise | Scott and Clinton counties driving 2001-'02 increase
The faltering economy aided a 4.9 percent increase in juvenile crime in 2002 while squeezing the budgets of agencies helping those troubled juveniles get back on track, an annual report from Iowa's 7th Judicial District states.
Monday, May 19, 2008 -- Congressmen disclose finances | Harkin among richest; Hare is on low end
The Quad-City congressional delegation boasts some of that body's wealthiest members -- and one of its poorest, according to financial disclosure forms that were due last week. The new disclosures, required by law each year, show that U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin, D-Iowa, and his wife, Ruth, have the highest net worth of the four disclosures reviewed by the Quad-City Times. U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., has asked for an extension to file his form, a spokesman said. A request for the disclosure for U.S. Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., had not been responded to by Friday.
Monday, May 20, 2013 -- Davenport's flood fighting costs shrink | Overtime accounts for almost half of $287,548 bill
Davenport's costs for fighting this year's flood shriveled 85 percent from the city's 2008 effort. The city totaled $287,548.42 in flood preparation and cleanup for the April Mississippi River flood that topped out at 19.12 feet, more than 4 feet above flood stage. Compare that to the city's costs for flooding in 2011. Bills for that 20.71-foot flood hit $2 million.