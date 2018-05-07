Tuesday, May 7, 2013 -- Eagle Ridge works on kindergarten readiness | Partnership with St. Ambrose is paying dividends
Eagle Ridge Elementary School Principal Tim Green knew something needed to be done. The Silvis school in the Carbon Cliff-Barstow School District has some of the highest poverty numbers in the region. Of the school's 232 students, 72 percent qualify for free breakfast and lunch. Many of those students also were struggling academically.
Thursday, May 8, 2008 -- WHAT'S IN THAT BOTTLE? | Parents worry about chemical called BPA | Studies suggest it can cause behavioral changes, early puberty
Jessica Castaneda of Davenport is health-conscious, right down to what kind of baby bottles she chose for her 10-month-old son, Evan. The 31-year-old chiropractor and mother of two said she primarily breast-feeds, but the baby does drink from a bottle when they are apart -- and that led her to do some research.
Friday, May 9, 2003 -- Charges dropped in shooting at officer | Prosecutor cites lack of evidence against 3 men
A lack of evidence caused Scott County prosecutors to drop attempted murder charges against the three men accused of shooting at a Davenport police officer in December.
Sunday, May 10, 1998 -- Common Ground turns to Q-C | Successful local dialogue will be model at national conference
Don't mix politics and religion, the old adage goes. But that is exactly what people will be doing at a national conference dealing with the issue of abortion, and some Quad-Citians will be part of the discussion.
Tuesday, May 11, 1993 -- Gardner prepares his defense of the move
Today marks a new phase for the Quad-Cities' battle to bring more jobs to the Arsenal. Quad-City Development Group President John Gardner attended Monday's hearing of the Base Closure and Realignment Commission in Newark, N.J., and a previous hearing concerning jobs at the Army's Huntsville, Ala., facility.
Thursday, May 12, 1988 -- 'Say Hey': I'll come back | Willie Mays takes kindly to Q-C
Willie Mays was so pleased with the way he was treated in the Quad-Cities that he offered to make a return speaking engagement for free. Mays was the keynote speaker at the Quad-City Times' Salute to Sports in the Quad-Cities Wednesday night at the Adler Theatre, Davenport.
Friday, May 13, 1983 -- Water slides make splash in Q-C
Fade in to the kitchen of a typical Quad-City home in, say, 1985. Mother: "Hey kids, it's a beautiful day, want to go out and take a ride on the water slide?" First child: "Which one, Mom?" Second child: "Yeah, Mom, are you talking about the water park in Davenport, the slide in Bettendorf, the one in Moline, or the one in East Moline?" This conversation could take place in a few years if all the water slide proposals that have popped up recently for the Quad-Cities are actually built.