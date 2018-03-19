Saturday, March 19, 1983 -- Parolee wanted in bank scam | Moline National Bank out $163,000 from theft, fraud
A former Rock Island man paroled last month on a 1980 fraud conviction has been named in an arrest warrant issued in the theft of at least $5,000 from Moline National Bank, State's Attorney James Teros said Friday night.
Sunday, March 20, 1988 -- Rocky shows championship enthusiasm
CHAMPAIGN , Ill. -- If sheer enthusiasm could win ballgames, the Rock Island High School Rocks would be state basketball champions today. Nearly 2,500 read-and-gold decked fans packed the Assembly Hall here Saturday to cheer the Rocks in the semi-final match, a two-point overtime heartbreaker against Chicago St. Francis DeSales in the Illinois boy's state basketball tournament.
Sunday, March 21, 1993 -- Battle for jobs begins | New Jersey aims to keep RI Arsenal jobs, offers a way to cut Army's costs
A New Jersey congressman says that moving an Army communications command and its 2,000 jobs to the Rock Island Arsenal would not be as cost-effective as previously thought.
Sunday, March 22, 1998 -- LET'S REBOOT, THEN TAKE A NAP. For many Quad-City Preschoolers, a mouse has nothing to do with hickory, dickory, dock and a clock. For these kids are ... Computer tots
Kelsey Anderson points to the computer to show the teacher where the monitor, CD-ROM and cursor are located. She circles the mouse to make sure the arrow points to the right part of the screen.
Sunday, March 23, 2003 -- Q-C FAMILIES, HALF A WORLD APART | Couple keeps up prayers | Son, serving in the Navy, is stationed in the Persian Gulf
BLUE GRASS, Iowa -- Gene and Sharon Carstens follow operation Iraqi Freedom like other parents of Quad-City soldiers. They turn on the television, filling their comfortable Blue Grass home with sounds of Tomahawk cruise missiles and Baghdad explosions, and keep and ear out for the latest developments.
Monday, March 24, 2008 -- BETTENDORF TO LAUNCH ART PROGRAM | Sculptures to help 'showcase' area | ART WILL BE USED TO HIGHLIGHT DOWNTOWN
Downtown Bettendorf soon will become a place for perusing works of art. The Bettendorf Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Quad-City Arts, will place three sculptures downtown this summer as part of a new public art program.
Monday, March 25, 2013 -- Lofts planned for Wonder bakery | Local developer sees commercial space on buildings's first floor
The former Wonder Bread bakery at 1034 E. River Drive in Davenport has been sold and eventually will be renovated into more than 50 lofts apartments and retail and commercial space.