Wednesday, April 9, 2003 -- Arabs, Jews anxious spectators
Q-C Palestinians wary of peace in wake of war
As international discussion about post-war Iraq intensifies, many Palestinians living in the Quad-Cities are increasingly wary about the road map to Middle East peace drafted by the United States, European Union, Russia and the United Nations – a plan that envisions and independent and sovereign state of Palestine by 2005.
Security Israel’s biggest issue, Q-C leaders say
Skepticism permeates Quad-City Jewish leaders’ opinions about the U.S.-lead plan to create a sovereign Palestinian state by 2005.
Sunday April 10, 1988 – Riverboat gambling bill makes big waves in Q-C | Iowa Senate defeats issue, but crucial questions linger
The Iowa Senate shot down the riverboat gambling bill last week in Des Moines, and leaders are still assessing the potential impact on the Quad-Cities.
Wednesday, April 11, 1973 -- Mississippi, Tributaries | Snowmelt Threatens Renewed Flooding
The miseries of Sunday’s and Monday’s crippling blizzard in the Midwest are melting into new problems that are expected to bring the Mississippi River back to at least flood stage at five points in eastern Iowa and western Illinois and send tributaries in the Quad-City area as much as seven feet over flood stage.
Saturday, April 12, 1958 – White Sox Meet Washington Here Today | Wynn Goes For Chicago Against Senators’ Griggs
It will be Early Wynn of the Chicago White Sox vs. Howard Griggs of the Washington Senators this afternoon as the 1958 baseball season opens at the Davenport Municipal Stadium.
Tuesday, April 13, 1943 – Davenport Board of Education Dismisses Supt. I. H. Schmitt
The Davenport board of education Monday evening voted 6 to 1 to terminate the employment of Irvin H. Schmitt as superintendent of the public schools when his existing three-year contract expires June 30.
Saturday, April 14, 1928 – Major Harry F. Evans Back After Nile Big-Game Hunt; Shot To Huge Elephants
Major Harry F. Evans, Davenport’s big-game hunter, returned home last night after a three-months’ expedition into the most desolate swamps of the African Nile to hunt elephants. Two elephants, each of enormous size, were the prizes which rewarded his efforts.
Tuesday, April 15, 1913 – Additional Moline | MILK ORDINANCE WILL BE CHANGED | DAIRYMEN EXPRESS SATISFACTION AS RESULT OF MEETING | Milk Famine Narrowly Averted By Commendable Action Upon Part of Commissioners of City
A temporary, if not a permanent settlement between the milk producers and the city commissioners in regard to the objectionable milk inspection ordinance recently passed by the council, was effected as an outcome of conference at the city hall yesterday afternoon between a committee of producers and the council body.