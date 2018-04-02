Friday, April 2, 1948 -- Flaming Man Rushed to Hospital While Police Arrest Companions; Cigaret Ignited Gasoline in Car
A Davenport man is in critical condition in Mercy hospital today with third degree burns, while two companions are being held for investigation by police, following ignition of a can of gasoline in a car in which two of the trio were sitting about 12:30 a.m.
Thursday, April 3, 1958 -- PROTESTS DEVELOP | Painting To Cause Some Span Closing
The Government bridge will be closed 8 1/2 hours a day for about one month starting Monday, April 14, to permit painting of the structure. The painting project is the final phase of the bridge rejuvenation program, Col. D. L. Hine, commanding officer of the Rock Island Arsenal, said today.
Thursday, April 4, 1968 -- Ask Hospital Strike Bar
The Illinois attorney general's office today was preparing a petition for a temporary injunction to halt a strike of some 6,000 employees at state mental institutions, including East Moline State Hospital. Meanwhile, the East Moline hospital was attempting to maintain all normal patient services although seriously handicapped by having about 300 workers off their jobs.
Wednesday, April 5, 1978 -- Bandit Melts Into Mall Crowd
A fast-moving bank bandit pursued by a cashier eluded capture Tuesday afternoon by running through crowds of startled shoppers at Moline's SouthPark Mall after robbing a branch of the Midwest National Bank, police said. The search continued late Tuesday for the robber who escaped just before 5 p.m. with an undisclosed amount of money.
Wednesday, April 6, 1988 -- Q-C warms to a record high
How hot was it? Well, if you thought Tuesday's unseasonal heat was a record-maker ... You were right, sort of. Tuesday's high of 81 degrees tied the all-time high of 81 set April 5, 1929, according to the National Weather Service, Moline. Tuesday's low was 48 degrees.
Tuesday, April 7, 1998 -- Eric Clapton claims top spot for Quad-City ticket sales | Fleetwood Mac falls to No. 2 position
Eric Clapton made his mark as a virtuoso guitarist with such acts as John Mayall's Bluesbreakers in the 1960s. In 1998, he is the box office records breaker at The Mark of the Quad-Cities. Clapton's weekend in concert grossed $583,485 in ticket sales, the highest ever at The Mark, executive director Steve Hyman said Monday.
Tuesday, April 8, 2008 -- Abbey owners asking for zoning change | Proposal would clear to convert hotel into treatment center
The owners of the Abbey Hotel are planning to convert the posh 19-room property into an inpatient substance abuse treatment center, Bettendorf officials said Monday. The hotel, a historic former monastery, was opened in 1992 and quickly earned a four-star rating from AAA as well as a wide-spread acclaim for its beauty.