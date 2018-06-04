Wednesday, June 4, 2003 -- DEMOLISHING CENTENNIAL'S TOLL BOOTHS | Bridge renovations ahead of schedule | Main toll booth is taken out
One month after tolls were lifted from the Centennial Bridge, drivers are seeing sweeping changes in the $14 million renovation project. On Tuesday the main toll booth was demolished and removed.
Sunday, June 5, 1988 -- BOOM TOWN | Clinton cleans up economy; $30 million in expansion projects brings 1,000 new jobs
The bumper stickers that read, "The Last One to Leave Clinton, Please Turn Out the Lights" are gone. They've turned the lights back on in Clinton, and part of the glow radiates from residents who are feeling mighty positive about their community.
Wednesday, June 6, 1973 -- St. Ambrose To The Rescue
A few days ago, the world of Larry Harcum was about to tumble down around him. Harcum had been saving for years to enroll at Parsons College, Fairfield, Iowa, majoring in law enforcement. But when he arrived in Fairfield from Virginia a week ago, he was stunned to discover that the college had gone bankrupt, leaving him "adrift" there with his wife, Jackie, and their 15-month-old daughter. But today, St. Ambrose College has come to his rescue, and the world of Larry Harcum is much brighter.
Saturday, June 7, 1958 -- Ready This Month
The modernistic Priester Building, 6th and Brady Streets, Davenport, will be ready to be occupied sometime before the end of June. The three-story, air-conditioned building will be rented out for office space. John Kruse of San Francisco, a former Davenporter, and Parish and Richardson of Davenport are the architects.
Tuesday, June 8, 1943 -- G.A.R. Veterans Elect T. J. Noll, of Des Moines, State Commander; Name Fort Dodge As 1944 Convention City
Election of T. J. Noll, Des Moines, 98-year-old Civil War veteran, as commander of the Iowa department of the Grand Army of the Republic, and selection of Fort Dodge as the 1944 convention city featured today's sessions of the annual encampment in Davenport.
Saturday, June 9, 1928 -- Will Rogers in Moline En Route To Kansas City
"I'm always buckin' the head winds" said Will Rogers, famous cowboy humorist as he stepped from an National Air Transport plane at the Moline Airport this morning when asked "if he had bucked a head wind down from Chicago."
Tuesday, June 10, 1913 -- VETS GATHER AT DES MOINES | Every Regiment From Iowa Represented Except One, the Graybeards
Fully 2,000 veterans of the civil war, who had served in Iowa regiments, had registered for the "home coming" and the 39th annual encampment at noon today, the program of which opened this morning. General Grenville M. Dodge of Council Bluffs, arrived last night, and today is in charge of the "home coming" as commander. The big parade tomorrow will pass before him. Survivors of all regiments but one are expected to be in line. The famous "graybeard" regiment is the exception, as all its members are dead, but their sons and grandsons will march behind the regimental flag.