Tuesday, April 30, 1878 -- RUNAWAY MATCH—
J. M. Bell, aged twenty-nine and Mattie Maguire, aged twenty-seven, of Pleasant Valley, Iowa, loved each other. Old man Maquire interposed his authority over the young lady, which of course only enkindled a stronger flame in the maiden's bosom. Yesterday morning, says the Union, Bell walked to Davenport, and Matty rode into the same city with a neighbor, having hoodwinked her "stern parent" under the pretense of shopping. They had smuggled their store clothes out of their respective abodes, which another neighbor kindly took to town for them. Soon after meeting in Davenport, Bell and Mattie took a hack for Rock Island, stopping and taking dinner at the Commercial House. Soon after dinner Rev. George R. Palmer was sent for, and the fugitive twain were united in the holy bonds of wedlock.
Sunday, May 1, 1898 -- A FEARFUL FALL | An Unknown Man Falls From the Third Street Viaduct
Last night at half past 12 o'clock a man, apparently 35 or 40 years of age, and intoxicated, fell from the south end of the viaduct at Third and Iowa streets, striking on the sidewalk below.
Thursday, May 2, 1918 -- HUN BULLET TAKES LIFE OF A. FRANZ | First Davenport Soldier Killed in France Is Reported Today
"Deeply regret to inform you that Private Arthur G. Franz, Infantry, is officially reported as killed in action April 20, 1918."
This telegraph signed by Adjutant General McCain, U.S.A., at Washington, today gave the information that Davenport has made the supreme sacrifice and the first of her boys has given his life in the war upon militarism and Prussian rule.
Tuesday, May 3, 1938 -- Here for Three Days to Talk About Teeth
Pictured here are some of the distinguished visitors among more than 1,000 dentists who arrived in Davenport today for the seventy-sixth annual meeting of the Iowa State Dental society, being held here for the first time in 25 years.
Sunday, May 4, 1958 -- Quad-Cities To Be 'Wiped Out' | Mock Attack Will Test Civil Defense
Scott County's Civil Defense warning system will be put through its paces Tuesday. But no sirens will sound, and the public won't even be aware a mock "H" bomb has "wiped out" most of the Quad-Cities.
Friday, May 5, 1978 -- Teens Flee County Jail
Authorities were still searching late Thursday for two of the three juveniles who sawed their way to freedom Thursday by using a hacksaw blade on the bars of the Scott County Jail.
Wednesday, May 6, 1998 -- Their dreams, our future | Area seniors are honored as the best of the Class of '98
Theyare our future. Listen to them. Watch them. Be inspired by them. Some dream of becoming teachers to instill the excitement for learning in others. Some hope to be doctors to cure the ills of the young and old. Others plan to be social workers, engineering experts, financial wizards, investigative reporters, marketing geniuses and remarkable artists.